CANADA CARBON INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Canada Carbon Inc.
2 min read
Toronto, ON, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CCB) (OTC: BRUZF) (Frankfurt: U7N1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Remantra Sheopaul as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Olga Nikitovic, effective immediately. The Company thanks Ms. Nikitovic for her tenure as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer through December 2021 and for continuing in a consulting capacity, on accounting and financial matters, through April 2022.

Mr. Sheopaul presently works with Marrelli Support Services which provides chief financial officer, accounting, regulatory, compliance and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Sheopaul has a focus on building strong relationships with clients to understand and anticipate their needs.

In his role with Marrelli Support Services, Mr. Sheopaul has been regularly involved in initial public offerings, analysis of complex accounting transactions, and assisting non-public and public clients regarding IFRS disclosure and compliance matters. Prior to his tenure with Marrelli Support Services, he was employed with a public accounting firm based in Toronto for the past several years, three of which were spent managing audits for medium sized TSX Venture clients ranging from junior mining companies to real estate investments trusts based in Canada and the United States.

“We thank Olga for her stewardship and guidance of the Company through a very difficult time in its development.” said Ellerton Castor, Chief Executive Officer of Canada Carbon. “As the Company embarks on a strategic repositioning, the Company will need to supplement the management team. Remantra’s addition as Chief Financial Officer will be critical to enhancing our ability to execute. We welcome Remantra into this role.”

“Ellerton Castor”

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:
CANADA CARBON INC.

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com
P: (905) 407-1212

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


