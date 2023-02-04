U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0114 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,418.95
    -160.64 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Canada Celebrates the Opening of IMPAC5 - the Fifth International Marine Protected Area Congress

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The global ocean is facing mounting pressures from climate change and human activities, resulting in threatened ecosystems and biodiversity loss. The time to act is now, so that generations can inherit an environment that includes a healthy and abundant ocean.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, on behalf of the Government of Canada, welcomed participants to the Fifth International Marine Protected Area Congress – IMPAC5. Taking place from February 3rd to the 9th in Vancouver, British Columbia, this event brings together ocean conservation professionals and high-level officials to inform, inspire and act to protect our shared marine environment.

Canada is grateful to the host First Nations – xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), the Province of British Columbia, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society for their partnership, which has made this Congress possible.

The IMPAC5 Congress will explore the following themes over five days:

  • Building a global marine protected area network

  • Advancing conservation in the blue economy

  • Actively managing marine protected areas and human activity

  • Conserving biodiversity and addressing the climate crisis

  • Connecting ocean, culture and human well-being

Canada is committed to protecting 25 per cent of its marine and coastal areas by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030. International leaders committed to the 30 per cent target in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, recently adopted at the Fifteenth Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Montreal in December 2022.

To kick-off IMPAC5, the Government of Canada announced a new Policy Framework for the establishment and management of National Marine Conservation Areas (NMCAs), helping to advance the Government of Canada's goal for 10 NMCAs. The framework will strengthen Canada's contribution to the qualitative elements of international marine conservation targets, by setting out how they can be effectively and equitably managed.

Following significant advances made at COP15, the Congress will conclude with the IMPAC5 Leadership Forum. This high-level meeting will bring together global decision makers from various sectors; government, Indigenous organizations, philanthropic foundations, maritime industry, and young professionals, to identify current opportunities and mechanisms that will help us achieve our marine conservation targets.

The Leadership Forum will allow partners and stakeholders to build relationships for the "all-in" collaboration needed to reach the global goals for ocean protection. Conservation experts and high-level officials from around the world – including Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon – will share best practices and explore ways we can take more coordinated action on marine protected areas.

IMPAC5 will also be an opportunity to hear how Indigenous peoples are leading marine conservation initiatives and stewardship in Canada and around the world and promises to be an opportunity for learning, discussion, and collaboration on some of the most challenging issues facing our oceans.

Quote

"The need to address the crisis of biodiversity loss in our oceans and marine ecosystems is urgent, and Canada is proud to be leading the way. By setting ambitious conservation targets and taking the concrete action needed to end and reverse these losses, we are demonstrating our commitment to protecting our oceans today and creating a more sustainable future for the generations to come."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

  • IMPAC5 is the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress, a global forum that brings together ocean conservation professionals and high-level officials to inform, inspire and act on marine protected areas.

  • International Marine Protected Area Congresses (IMPACs) are a collaborative effort between the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the chosen host country. Canada was awarded the honour of hosting IMPAC5 during the closing ceremonies of IMPAC4 in La Serena-Coquimbo, Chile, in 2017.

  • IMPAC5 will be informed by five themes and three cross-cutting streams: Indigenous Peoples Leadership, The Voice of Young Professionals, and Innovation and Transformational Change.

  • This year's Congress has also been endorsed as an official event of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (Ocean Decade). As an official Ocean Decade event, IMPAC5 is recognized for investing in, developing, sharing and showcasing science and Indigenous knowledge that will propel governments and communities to study, promote and protect ocean health.

  • Marine protected areas (MPAs) and other designations, such as Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECMS) and Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas (IPCAs) are some of the most effective tools for protecting and restoring ocean health. To date, 52 countries and territories have protected at least 10 per cent of their marine areas and it is estimated that 7.65 per cent of the world ocean is covered by marine protected areas.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/03/c9593.html

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Should Go Back to the Future with OPAL Fuels

    Newly-listed OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) provides renewable natural gas (RNG) RNG is chemically identical to compressed natural gas, burns twice as clean as diesel Vertically integrated, beginning with source […]

  • This Industrial-Gas Giant Is Investing Big in Hydrogen. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    Linde has been making major investments in hydrogen deals, and is increasingly moving into low- or no-carbon production methods. Earnings could take a few years to develop, but now may be a buying opportunity.

  • Is This Energy Stock Ready for a Big Upswing?

    Enbridge is starting to bring on its big wind farm investments. This is the start of an important investment period for the energy stock.

  • Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as job gains surge

    The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need to lift the benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of an economy where the labor market remains strong even after nearly a year of the most aggressive round of Fed rate hikes in 40 years. That was the betting in financial markets on Friday after the U.S. Labor Department reported employers added more than half a million jobs last month, far more than expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest in more than 50 years. That was also how San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly saw it.

  • Ukraine unveils criminal case against Wagner boss

    Ukraine unveiled a criminal case on Friday against the boss of Russia's Wagner mercenary company, and promised to track down and prosecute the company's fighters who try to flee abroad. Wagner, run by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, has recruited thousands of fighters, including convicts from Russian prisons, to wage war in Ukraine. Prigozhin says his group is pivotal in recent battles in the east of Ukraine, among the bloodiest of the war.

  • Jobs report: 'Certainly a head scratcher,' Wall Street analysts react

    Wall Street analysts share their takes on the latest jobs report.

  • Indian Government Orders Vodafone's Local JV To Convert Its Dues Worth $2B Into Equity

    The Indian government has ordered Vodafone Group Plc's (NASDAQ: VOD) Indian joint venture Vodafone Idea to convert all the interest it owes to the government into equity in the firm. Vodafone needs to convert capital worth $2 billion into equity, TechCrunch reports. Vodafone's JV with Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's conglomerate owed the Indian government about $2 billion for spectrum and other dues. In 2021, the Indian government approved a rescue package for the debt-ridden telecom f

  • Putin’s Men Fear ‘Minced Meat’ Fate in New Offensive

    Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/KremlinRussia’s military is preparing for heavy losses ahead in a new offensive, according to a source apparently stationed at a Russian military headquarters in Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta reported.Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to send tens of thousands of men to war in Ukraine knowing very well that he is going to make them into “minced meat,” the source said.The source accused the Russian military of not taking any dangers of the offensive into account and pr

  • This 14-year-old has been sleeping outside for more than 1,000 days. He has no plans to stop

    Isaac Ortman started sleeping in his Minnesota backyard as a fun activity during the pandemic. The Boy Scout hopes to continue sleeping outside through college.

  • Fed’s Daly Says December Dot Plot Still Good Signal for Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said officials’ December projections for interest rates were still a good signal of where borrowing costs are headed after an impressive jobs report Friday.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in Uproar Over Alleged Spy BalloonAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in IndiaMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus M

  • Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators

    The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.

  • Grocery consumers sue to block Kroger’s $25 billion buy of Albertsons

    A private lawsuit filed in California on Thursday seeks to stop Kroger Co's planned $25 billion purchase of rival Albertsons Companies Inc, a deal that state attorneys general, consumer groups and some U.S. lawmakers have questioned as harmful to competition in the grocery market. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 25 consumers in states including California, Texas and Florida who alleged the merger "will be used to increase prices for groceries, decrease the quality of food, eliminate jobs, close stores and offer less choice for consumers." Kroger is the biggest grocer in the U.S. by revenue, and Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket chain.

  • China spy balloon is a 'threat' to American sovereignty and 'not just an isolated incident,' Gallagher says

    EXCLUSIVE: House China Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher told Fox News Digital that the Chinese spy balloon flying over the continental United States is “not just an isolated incident,” but a violation and threat to American sovereignty.

  • Why is my tax refund so low? Tax refunds in 2023 could be smaller, take longer. Here's why

    Why you want to step back a bit before making big plans to spend a tax refund. It could be smaller than you expect; and it could take longer to get.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • General Motors Wins a Big EV Battle

    The Detroit giant may not have to lower the price of the Cadillac Lyriq, which now is eligible for the new federal EV tax credit of $7,500.

  • Jobs report: U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January, unemployment rate falls to 3.4% as labor market stuns

    The Labor Department published its monthly jobs report for January at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here are the highlights, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Why Republicans won’t reveal their spending cuts

    Biden is demanding that Republicans "show your budget." Here's why.

  • Latest Ukraine Aid Package Provides $1.7 Billion Directly To Defense Contractors

    The latest round of U.S. military aid to Ukraine provides a $1.725 billion boost to defense stocks like Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics.

  • Russian stormtroopers tried to break through to Bakmut, suffered losses and retreated

    On 2 February, Russian stormtroopers tried to break through the defence line of a Ukrainian border unit on the outskirts of Bakhmut; they suffered losses and retreated. Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service Details: The State Border Guard Service reports that the occupiers were planning to get into a building and gain a foothold there.