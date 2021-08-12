U.S. markets closed

Canada confirms support for a new community, culture and recreation centre for seniors in South Vancouver

·3 min read

VANCOUVER SOUTH, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities, enhance quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver, announced support for a new seniors centre to meet the neighbourhood's growing needs for a facility dedicated to community, culture and recreation programs for seniors in South Vancouver.

The new seniors centre will be approximately 10,000 square feet to maximize programming, and will be adjacent to the existing Sunset Community Centre. The new facility will include multi-purpose flexible rooms, two activity rooms, a fitness room, a commercial kitchen, a lobby and café, a lounge area, as well as outdoor spaces for walking, gardening, and gathering. The centre will also include supporting spaces such as offices, reception, storage, washrooms and service rooms. This new facility will welcome seniors of all ages, with a wide range of interests, abilities, cultures, and languages.

The Government of Canada has approved in principle an investment of over $5.2 million in this project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream. Federal funding is contingent on a contribution agreement signed by both parties. The City of Vancouver is providing $4.0 million towards the project.

Quotes

"Vancouver South is a vibrant neighbourhood with a rich history in Sunset & the Punjabi Market. With our growing population of seniors it is important that community, culture, and recreation infrastructure evolves to support the needs of our parents, grandparents and neighbours. The Government of Canada is proud to support this centre, which will provide seniors in South Vancouver and neighbouring communities with quality social and cultural programming that will foster healthy lifestyles, support inclusion, and strengthen community ties in our corner of Vancouver. This project represents the best of our neighbourhood and is a key part of making Vancouver South more welcoming, accessible and inclusive."

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Sunset Community Centre has long been a hub for local residents to make intergenerational connections and explore South Vancouver's cultural diversity. That's why I'm so excited that, thanks to Minister Sajjan's steadfast leadership and the advocacy of local seniors, the City of Vancouver and Government of Canada are partnering to deliver this much needed new piece of social infrastructure. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, centres like this one will help to build our resilience and foster the kinds of connections we need to strengthen Vancouver's cultural fabric."

His Worship Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

  • $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

  • Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.4 billion in over 600 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

