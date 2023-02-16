Canada Construction Industry Databook Report 2023: Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 40+ Construction Segments 2018-2027
Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in Canada.
Construction industry in Canada is expected to grow by 4.2% to reach CAD 192,205 million in 2023.
Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Canada remains intact. The construction industry in Canada is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters.
The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.8% during 2023-2027. The construction output in the country is expected to reach CAD 222,882.9 million by 2027.
Reasons to buy
In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Canada.
Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data
Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period
Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
Scope
KPIs covered include the following:
Market size by value
Market size by volume of construction
Number of units
Canada Economic Indicators
Canada Top Cities Construction Data
Canada Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Housing type (multi family, single family)
Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Canada Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)
Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
Canada Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
Entertainment
Sports facility
Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Canada Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Office green building construction
Retail green building construction
Hospitality green building construction
Restaurant green building construction
Entertainment green building construction
Sports facility green building construction
Other commercial green building construction
Canada Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)
Canada Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Healthcare construction
Educational construction
Public sector
Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Canada Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Healthcare green building construction
Educational green building construction
Canada Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by
Marine and inland water infrastructure
Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Canada Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
2. Canada Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
3. Key economic indicators of Canada
4. Canada Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities
5. Canada Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
6. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
7. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities
8. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
9. Canada Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
10. Office Building Construction Outlook
11. Retail Building Construction Outlook
12. Hospitality Building Construction Outlook
13. Restaurant Building Construction Outlook
14. Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook
15. Other Commercial Building Construction Outlook
16. Canada Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
17. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
18. Canada Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
19. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors
20. Infrastructure Construction Outlook
21. Canada Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
22. Canada Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
23. Canada Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yma2cn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-construction-industry-databook-report-2023-market-size--forecast-by-value-and-volume-across-40-construction-segments-2018-2027-301747921.html
SOURCE Research and Markets