Canada Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Arista Networks, IBM, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Google & More

The report considers the present scenario of the Canada data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



Canadian data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.93%.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

Canada has around 115 operational colocation data centers. The country has the presence of some global operators such as Cologix, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Vantage Data Centers, among others.

The country supports free cooling and has an abundance of renewable energy, which will attract investors to invest in the country. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power the facilities is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The government of Canada also offers tax incentives and supports the data center development. For instance, Amazon Web Services received over $260 million in subsidies for the data center development in the country over the last decade.

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping in the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase.

The report segments data center investment by the following areas:

Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Segmentation by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Toronto

Montreal

Vancouver

Other Cities

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Canada

Historical Market Scenario

110+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center It Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Toronto

Montreal

Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Canada

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Canada Market

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Canada

Colocation Services Market in Canada

Retail Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Wholesale Colocation

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

It Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & Ii

Tier Iii

Tier Iv

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

Montreal

Toronto

Other Cities

Chapter 8 Key Market Participants

It Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 9 Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

Companies Mentioned

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Arup

AECOM

Black & Veatch

Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC)

DPR Construction

Ehvert

EllisDon

First Gulf

Karbon Engineering

PCL Construction

Salute Mission Critical

Turner Construction

Urbacon

WZMH Architects

ABB

Alfa Laval

Arctic Chiller Group

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

ClimateWorx

Cummins

CoolIT Systems

Dataprobe

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Johnson Controls

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Toshiba

Trane

Vertiv

AWS

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

Equinix

eStruxture Data Centers

Google

Microsoft

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

Enovum Data Centers

QScale

STACK Infrastructure

Eastlink

Intermarket Properties

Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)

