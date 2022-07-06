Canada Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Arista Networks, IBM, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Google & More
DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report considers the present scenario of the Canada data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Canadian data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.93%.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
Canada has around 115 operational colocation data centers. The country has the presence of some global operators such as Cologix, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Vantage Data Centers, among others.
The country supports free cooling and has an abundance of renewable energy, which will attract investors to invest in the country. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power the facilities is expected to continue during the forecast period.
The government of Canada also offers tax incentives and supports the data center development. For instance, Amazon Web Services received over $260 million in subsidies for the data center development in the country over the last decade.
The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping in the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase.
The report segments data center investment by the following areas:
Segmentation by Infrastructure Type
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
Server
Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Rack Cabinets
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chillers
Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by General Construction
Building Development
Installation and Commissioning Services
Building & Engineering Design
Physical Security
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Segmentation by Tier Segments
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
Toronto
Montreal
Vancouver
Other Cities
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Canada
Historical Market Scenario
110+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center It Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
Toronto
Montreal
Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Canada
Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Canada Market
Data Center Investments
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Canada
Colocation Services Market in Canada
Retail Colocation
Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Wholesale Colocation
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
It Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast
Electrical Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & Ii
Tier Iii
Tier Iv
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
Montreal
Toronto
Other Cities
Chapter 8 Key Market Participants
It Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
Chapter 9 Appendix
Market Derivation
Quantitative Summary
Companies Mentioned
Arista Networks
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
NetApp
Oracle
Arup
AECOM
Black & Veatch
Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC)
DPR Construction
Ehvert
EllisDon
First Gulf
Karbon Engineering
PCL Construction
Salute Mission Critical
Turner Construction
Urbacon
WZMH Architects
ABB
Alfa Laval
Arctic Chiller Group
Caterpillar
Chatsworth Products
ClimateWorx
Cummins
CoolIT Systems
Dataprobe
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Generac Power Systems
Johnson Controls
KyotoCooling
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Panduit
Piller Power Systems
Rittal
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Siemens
Toshiba
Trane
Vertiv
AWS
Cologix
Compass Datacenters
Digital Realty
Equinix
eStruxture Data Centers
Microsoft
Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
Vantage Data Centers
Enovum Data Centers
QScale
STACK Infrastructure
Eastlink
Intermarket Properties
Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u9z9o
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-data-center-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-key-players-arista-networks-ibm-rolls-royce-power-systems-google--more-301581292.html
SOURCE Research and Markets