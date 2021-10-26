U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Canada Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 5.38 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

·7 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Canada data center market report.

Arizton_Logo
Arizton_Logo

Canada data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.13% during the period 2020−2026. Canada data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 112 existing data centers and 3 upcoming facilities spread across Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. With an abundance of renewable energy sources, cooler climate enabling a lower power usage effectiveness (PUE), an innovative business environment, low industrial power cost, and strong fiber connectivity makes Montreal, Canada favorable for data center investments.

2. Toronto and Montreal, followed by Vancouver are the primary data center hubs in Canada, housing over 70% of the total data centers in the country. With 36 existing third-party data centers contributing to around 45% of the existing capacity, Toronto is the major data center hub.

3. Global cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Oracle have a strong presence in Canada. For instance, Google opened a new cloud region in Toronto. In 2020, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft had made significant investments, increased their footprint, and improved cloud-based services across the country.

4. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies used by data center investors to increase their foothold in Canada. Equinix acquired 13 data centers from Bell whereas eStruxture Data Centers acquired eight data centers from Aptum. Similarly, Vantage Data Centers acquired Hypertec's data center business.

5. Canada offers one of the lowest industrial power costs in the world, with Montreal having around 40% lower cost compared with Toronto. The industrial power cost in Montreal was around USD 0.05 per kWh.

6. Canada is a thriving market for cryptocurrency mining. In 2021, HIVE Blockchain Technologies acquired GPU Atlantic, including a sub-station and a 50 MW cryptocurrency data center campus in New Brunswick, Canada for around USD 20 million.

7. In June 2021, the Government of Canada launched renewable energy and grid modernization projects with investments of around USD 960 million to lower the emissions in the countries by adoption of clean energy sources such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and tidal.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Canada

  • Data center colocation market in Canada

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

  • Key Market Participants – List of 11 IT infrastructure providers, 12 construction service providers, 22 support infrastructure providers, and 8 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/canada-data-center-market-investment-analysis

Canada Data Center Market – Segmentation

  • In Canada, the rise of cloud-based services, IoT, and AI technology are major factors for the growth and adoption of high-power computing servers and data centers. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in 5G deployment and IoT-related technology.

  • Cologix's MTL11 data center facility is equipped with automatic transfer switch that is supplied by Cummins, Caterpillar, and ASCO Power Technologies. Dual power supply to data centers will enable N+N redundant switchgear installation.

  • Air cooling solutions dominate the market. It includes free-cooling chillers, evaporative, and adiabatic coolers. Air Cooling Solution holds a major market share in the cooling segment across the country by generating more than USD 85 million (64%) revenue in 2020.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

Market Segmentation by Geography

Canada Data Center Market – Dynamics

The power from renewable energy sources forms over 16% of the total power generated in the country. Wind and solar energy are the fastest -rowing sources of electricity in Canada. In May 2021, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE announced its commitment to completely run on the renewable energy sources by end of the year 2021. The company also announced a data center campus in Toronto. In June 2021, the Government of Canada launched renewable energy and grid modernization projects with investments of around $960 million to lower the emissions in the countries by adoption of clean energy sources such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and tidal. Amazon announced that it will invest in 80 MW solar project in Alberta. The project will be the first renewable energy investment in Canada and upon completion it will produce over 195,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy.

In June 2021, Amazon announced another renewable energy project in Alberta. The company will build 375 MW solar farm in Vulcan County and is expected to be ready for service in 2022. In July 2021, Cyxtera Technologies announced plans to select NextEra Energy Resources as supplier for renewable energy to power its North American data centers. The company operates four data center campuses in Canada.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

  • Cloud Computing to Boost Market Growth

  • Big Data and IoT Surge Fueling Data Center Demand

  • Deployment of Submarine Cables and In-Land Connectivity

  • M&As to Fuel Data Center Growth

Canada Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/canada-data-center-market-investment-analysis

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

  • Black & Veatch

  • Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC)

  • DPR Construction

  • Ehvert

  • EllisDon

  • First Gulf

  • Karbon Engineering

  • PCL Construction

  • Salute Mission Critical

  • Turner Construction

  • Urbacon

  • WZMH Architects

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Arctic Chiller Group

  • ATEN

  • Caterpillar

  • Chatsworth Products

  • ClimateWorx

  • Cummins

  • CoolIT Systems

  • Dataprobe

  • Eaton

  • Generac Power Systems

  • KyotoCooling

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Panduit

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Toshiba

  • Trane

  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Cologix

  • Enovum Datacenters

  • Compass Datacenters

  • Digital Realty

  • Equinix

  • eStruxture Data Centers

  • STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

  • Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

  • Vantage Data Centers

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-data-center-market-size-by-investment-to-reach-usd-5-38-billion-by-2026--arizton-301408599.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

