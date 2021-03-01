Canada Drugs Direct: Order Rx Meds From Canada to Avoid 2x Higher Prescription Drugs Prices in U.S.

Monopoly pricing the key factor in high prices for Rx drugs compared to other countries

VICTORIA, BC, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The continual rise of prescription drug costs in America sees the average person spend around $1200 per year, more than any other country in the world. It creates struggles for Americans who can't afford their medications. To help alleviate the pressure, many are looking for alternatives. Ordering drugs from a Canadian online pharmacy can save you money on prescription meds, and Canada Drugs Direct is one of them.

The challenges of being able to afford expensive medications are amplified at a time when millions of people face unemployment. Others are without extended health coverage to help access lower drug prescription costs. Federal programs in place to help bring down the costs aren't able to keep up.

Many Americans have relied on Medicare Part D coverage to help lower the price they pay for drugs. However, the rise of deductibles and coinsurance costs have reduced the effectiveness of Medicare Part D in making prescription drugs more affordable. Additionally, fewer drugs are eligible for coverage through the plan now.

However, the single largest factor in the high costs of prescription drugs in the United States is monopoly pricing controlled by large pharmaceutical manufacturers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides the companies patents for the drugs they create, who can then set whatever prices they want.

The important patents help companies protect their investments in the research & development of drugs. Unfortunately, the monopoly that results helps keep prices artificially high, compared to other western nations. Most notably nearby Canada and Mexico, where low cost generic drugs are more readily available.

Most U.S. drug patents last about 10 years, but drug manufacturers often find ways to extend them. While places like Canada can move faster to provide lower-cost generic alternatives. With a valid U.S. patent the drug's maker can set the price and prevent low-cost generic versions from being produced.

Another part of the problem is that generic drugs are often made by corporations with a monopoly on the generic drug market. While some generic prices can be less, the overall affordability for drug prices is unaffected due to lack of competition.

The drug affordability crisis in America has people ordering drugs online from Canadian pharmacies now. Canada Drugs Direct is a long standing CIPA (Canadian International Pharmacy Association) member for best operating practices as a Canadian online pharmacy serving USA.

Canada Drugs Direct is a Canadian online pharmacy recommended for Americans who want to shop at a pharmacy in Canada to save money on medications. Canada Drugs Direct is able to ensure the best prices on Rx drugs from Canada. All orders require a prescription and are dispensed by a licensed pharmacist like any pharmacy in America.

