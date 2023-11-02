Canada’s Echelon Wealth Says It’s Exposed to Frozen Hedge Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian financial firm Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. says it has exposure to a troubled hedge fund that’s been suspended by regulators after the sudden death of its founder.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That hedge fund, Traynor Ridge Capital Inc., was an institutional trading client of Echelon, Chief Strategy Officer Dominic Chow said by phone. Echelon conducted trades for the fund that failed to settle, he said.

“We’re investigating the matter so we get clear on all the facts,” Chow said, declining to provide details about the trades.

The Ontario Securities Commission temporarily banned Toronto-based Traynor Ridge from trading on Monday, saying it needed time to investigate what happened to the firm, which appears to be in “serious financial difficulty.”

Three brokerage firms have potential losses totaling about C$85 million to C$95 million ($61.5 million to $68.7 million) on trades they did for the hedge fund for which they didn’t receive payment, the securities regulator said.

Market maker Virtu Financial Inc. disclosed separately in court documents filed Monday that it has incurred potential losses of at least C$5 million and that it was still trying to unwind the positions.

Chow said Echelon is in touch with regulators about the matter. “We’re not concerned about our ability to weather the situation,” he said.

A lawyer for Traynor Ridge told regulators on Saturday that Christopher Callahan, its founder and principal, had died. A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said the death is not suspicious in nature.

Read More: Hedge Fund Manager’s Death Exposes Losses of Virtu, Other Firms

--With assistance from Geoffrey Morgan.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.