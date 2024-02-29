Canada Economy Grew 1% in Final Quarter Lifted by Exports

(Bloomberg) -- The Canadian economy bounced back at the end of last year with the help of strong oil exports, while a rebound after labor stoppages boosted growth in early 2024.

Preliminary data suggest gross domestic product expanded 0.4% in January, the strongest monthly pace in a year, due to a resurgence of activity after public sector strikes in Quebec ended, Statistics Canada reported Thursday in Ottawa.

That followed a flat reading in the previous month, missing expectations for a 0.2% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Overall, the economy is the fourth quarter grew at a 1% annualized pace, faster than a consensus estimate of 0.8% and the Bank of Canada’s forecast of zero growth. That’s a rebound from an upwardly revised 0.5% contraction between July and September.

The details of the report reflect an economy that is stalling but has avoided a sharp downturn, with little evidence to spur the Bank of Canada into quickly considering monetary easing. While policymakers are now shifting their discussions to how long rates need to remain restrictive, they’re still waiting for more data to confirm a sustained downward trajectory of underlying inflation.

This is the last key economic data before the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision on March 6. Since its January meeting, economic releases have been mixed, with jobs gains beating forecasts while core inflation eased more than expected and a preliminary retail sales estimate suggested a sharp pullback in spending. Economists widely expect the bank to hold policy rates steady at 5% again for a fifth straight meeting next week.

The Canadian dollar is now little changed after erasing its earlier losses while bonds have trimmed declines across the curve after the mixed data.

In the fourth quarter, higher exports — which were driven by crude oil — as well as reduced imports fueled Canada’s economic growth.

While household consumption edged up, three-quarters of the increase was caused by higher spending on vehicles as supply chain issues continued to ease and back orders were fulfilled.

Population growth also continued to outpace the rise in household spending, with per-capita consumption expenditures falling for the third straight quarter.

Declines in business and housing investments were some of the biggest drags. Outside of the pandemic, the second half of 2023 represented the weakest half-year for business investment since 2016.

