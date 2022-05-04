Canada expands overseas services for Ukrainians

WARSAW, Poland, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is steadfast in its commitment to help Ukrainians and their family members. Since the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) was launched, Canada has approved more than 71,000 applications. We recognize that many Ukrainians may have questions after they submit their applications and their biometric information, and Canada is expanding services on the ground in Europe to better support those who wish to seek temporary safe haven in Canada.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today announced the launch of the new Canada Information Centre (CI Centre) in Warsaw, Poland. The CI Centre will offer in-person information services to Ukrainian applicants. Located within the new Canadian Biometric Operations Centre (CBOC) at the Global EXPO Centrum in Warsaw, the CI Centre will provide clients with essential information in Ukrainian, English and French on what to expect when coming to Canada, including guidance on pre- and post-arrival services and support.

While at the Global EXPO Centrum, the Minister toured the CBOC, which was opened on April 19, 2022, to address the growing demand for biometrics appointments for Ukrainians and their families applying to travel to Canada. To further increase biometric enrolment capacity overseas, a second temporary centre also opened today in Berlin, Germany, with the aim of collecting up to 1,000 biometrics enrolments per day. Thanks to these 2 new centres, and the additional capacity across the visa application centre network, our biometric capacity in the European Union has now increased to roughly 6,600 appointments per day.

The Minister also met and thanked members of the Canadian Armed Forces supporting Canadian operations as well as the Polish Defense Forces at refugee reception centres, who are assisting Ukrainians fleeing the full-scale Russian invasion, and thanked IRCC and Global Affairs Canada staff for their tireless efforts.

As Ukrainians continue to heroically defend their homeland from Putin's destructive aggression, Canada will continue to provide safe haven to displaced Ukrainian families and find new ways to support them before, during and after their arrival in Canada.

"With today's launch of the Canada Information Centre, we are providing additional services and resources to Ukrainians and their families applying to come to Canada, and helping them access the information they need. Through working with our partners and allies in the region, Canada will continue to do everything it can to support Ukrainians fleeing Putin's war, and I thank the Government of Poland for their support in assisting us with our operations in Warsaw."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Launched on March 17, 2022, the CUAET provides Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality with the opportunity to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to 3 years. They are also eligible for a free open work permit or study permit, which allows them to take a job with almost any Canadian employer or enrol in an education program in Canada.

Canada is providing settlement services to Ukrainian nationals coming to Canada through the CUAET. These supports, which are typically only available to permanent residents, will help Ukrainians arriving under this special, accelerated temporary residence pathway settle in their new communities.

Key services that will be available to all Ukrainians and their dependents as they settle into their new communities include

The Government of Canada is working closely with provinces and territories, the Ukrainian Canadian community and settlement service providers to ensure Ukrainians are welcomed and supported in their new communities.

Between March 17 and April 26, 2022, IRCC received over 180,000 CUAET applications and approved over 71,000 applications. Key figures are updated on a weekly basis.

A dedicated service channel for Ukraine immigration enquiries is available for clients both in Canada and abroad at 613-321-4243, with collect calls accepted. Clients can add the keyword "Ukraine2022" to the IRCC crisis web form with their enquiry and it will be prioritized.

