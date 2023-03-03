Canada extends partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build more affordable housing
MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Malton, and Julia Deans, President and Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity Canada, announced a federal investment of $25 million to build 500 new affordable homes across Canada over the next three years.
This new investment joins previous investments of $55.8 million by the Government of Canada in Habitat for Humanity to support the creation of 617 affordable housing units across Canada. Those previous investments include an initial investment of $32.4 million to create 417 homes in 2019, a top-up investment of $3.4 million in 2020, and a $20 million investment to support equitable access to homeownership for Black Canadian families announced in 2020.
These investments by the Government of Canada were made possible thanks to the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a key component of the National Housing Strategy (NHS).
Habitat for Humanity homes are energy-efficient and one in every five homes is built to meet accessibility standards. Contributions from federal, provincial, and municipal governments, and hundreds of donors and volunteers, enable Habitat for Humanity Canada to serve vulnerable populations including single mothers and their children, Indigenous peoples, Black families, recent immigrants, persons with disabilities, seniors, and veterans.
Quotes:
"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada to help more Canadians achieve their dream of homeownership. This partnership has already had a positive impact on the lives of those families who now have an affordable home. We are committed to working with our partners to create more affordable housing options for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. This is just one of the many ways our government's National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
"Our government believes that all Canadians deserve a safe place to call home. Across the country, we are working with our partners to build the affordable housing needed to create healthy, sustainable communities. Thanks to today's announcement and our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada, hundreds of families will be able to enjoy a safe and stable environment across the country, leading to better outcomes, greater community engagement and cohesion." – Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Malton
"Habitat for Humanity Canada is committed to ensuring that more families can build strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership. Tackling the housing crisis needs an all-in approach that includes non-profits and governments working together. Thanks to investments through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, we continue to increase our impact from coast to coast to coast, creating opportunities for people facing barriers to access." — Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada
Quick facts:
The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.
In 2019, the Government of Canada announced a $32.4 million financial commitment over three years (2019-2021) to Habitat for Humanity Canada and its affiliate organizations. With this commitment by the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and the work of Habitat for Humanity and its affiliate organizations, 417 new homes will be supporting lower income families in communities across Canada.
In 2020, the Government of Canada announced a $20 million investment through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) to create 200 homeownership opportunities across the country for Black Canadians.
Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.
The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.
Backgrounder
Since 2019, CMHC projects in the following communities have been completed or are currently underway.
Local Habitat
Communities supported
Funded units
Total CMHC Investment since 2019
Camrose
Alberta: Camrose
6
$ 363,944
Cornwall & The
Ontario: Cornwall
5
$ 315,000
Edmonton
Alberta: Edmonton,
26
$ 2,368,355
Fredericton Area
New Brunswick:
16
$ 1,030,973
Greater Ottawa
Ontario: Ottawa
5
$ 500,000
Greater Ottawa &
Ontario: Kemptville
15
$1,014,750
Greater Toronto
Ontario: Brampton,
92
$ 9,142,700
Greater
British Columbia:
8
$ 800,000
Halton-
Ontario: Mississauga
3
$ 225,000
Hamilton
Ontario: Hamilton,
10
$ 838,250
Heartland
Ontario: Brant
55
$ 4,240,333
Huron County
Ontario: Goderich and
2
$ 131,212
Kingston
Ontario: Kingston
29
$ 1,700,000
Manitoba
Manitoba: Brandon,
88
$ 7,594,522
Mid-Vancouver
British Columbia:
14
$ 900,000
Moncton
New Brunswick:
3
$ 165,000
Newfoundland &
Newfoundland &
2
$ 118,597
Niagara
Ontario: Niagara
9
$ 670,745
Northumberland
Ontario: Baltimore,
13
$ 881,721
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia: Oxford
2
$ 123,903
Okanagan
British Columbia:
12
$ 1,000,000
Ontario Gateway
Ontario: Midland and
3
$ 300,000
Peterborough &
Ontario: Peterborough
54
$ 4,750,000
Prince Edward
Prince Edward Island:
7
$ 347,367
Prince Edward-
Ontario: Trenton
4
$ 350,000
Quebec
Quebec: Montreal and
11
$ 713,058
Red Deer
Alberta: Blackfalds
12
$ 870,600
Saint John
New Brunswick: Saint
2
$ 186,187
Sarnia-Lambton
Ontario: Sarnia and
4
$ 200,000
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan:
6
$ 508,159
Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario: Sault Ste.
4
$ 293,077
Southeast BC
British Columbia:
4
$ 260,000
Southern Alberta
Alberta: Brooks and
73
$ 5,827,829
Sunshine Coast
British Columbia:
4
$ 260,000
Thunder Bay
Ontario: Thunder Bay
1
$ 50,000
Vancouver Island
British Columbia:
19
$ 1,511,800
Victoria
British Columbia:
11
$ 1,100,000
Waterloo Region
Ontario: Cambridge
30
$ 1,833,650
Wellington-
Ontario: Guelph,
50
$ 3,155,832
Windsor-Essex
Ontario: Windsor and
12
$ 879,200
Yukon
Yukon: Whitehorse
2
$ 198,846
