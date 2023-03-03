U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,025.86
    +44.51 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,237.47
    +233.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,622.40
    +159.42 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.04
    +18.38 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.20
    +1.04 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.60
    +12.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.27 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9890
    -0.0840 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1080
    -0.6120 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,424.01
    -870.30 (-3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.36
    +0.31 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Canada extends partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build more affordable housing

·7 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Malton, and Julia Deans, President and Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity Canada, announced a federal investment of $25 million to build 500 new affordable homes across Canada over the next three years.

Gouvernement du Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Gouvernement du Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

This new investment joins previous investments of $55.8 million by the Government of Canada in Habitat for Humanity to support the creation of 617 affordable housing units across Canada. Those previous investments include an initial investment of $32.4 million to create 417 homes in 2019, a top-up investment of $3.4 million in 2020, and a $20 million investment to support equitable access to homeownership for Black Canadian families announced in 2020.

These investments by the Government of Canada were made possible thanks to the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a key component of the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Habitat for Humanity homes are energy-efficient and one in every five homes is built to meet accessibility standards. Contributions from federal, provincial, and municipal governments, and hundreds of donors and volunteers, enable Habitat for Humanity Canada to serve vulnerable populations including single mothers and their children, Indigenous peoples, Black families, recent immigrants, persons with disabilities, seniors, and veterans.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada to help more Canadians achieve their dream of homeownership. This partnership has already had a positive impact on the lives of those families who now have an affordable home. We are committed to working with our partners to create more affordable housing options for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. This is just one of the many ways our government's National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government believes that all Canadians deserve a safe place to call home. Across the country, we are working with our partners to build the affordable housing needed to create healthy, sustainable communities. Thanks to today's announcement and our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada, hundreds of families will be able to enjoy a safe and stable environment across the country, leading to better outcomes, greater community engagement and cohesion." Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Malton

"Habitat for Humanity Canada is committed to ensuring that more families can build strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership. Tackling the housing crisis needs an all-in approach that includes non-profits and governments working together. Thanks to investments through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, we continue to increase our impact from coast to coast to coast, creating opportunities for people facing barriers to access." Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

Quick facts:

  • The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

  • In 2019, the Government of Canada announced a $32.4 million financial commitment over three years (2019-2021) to Habitat for Humanity Canada and its affiliate organizations. With this commitment by the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and the work of Habitat for Humanity and its affiliate organizations, 417 new homes will be supporting lower income families in communities across Canada.

  • In 2020, the Government of Canada announced a $20 million investment through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) to create 200 homeownership opportunities across the country for Black Canadians.

  • Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

  • The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

  • As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

  • To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

  • Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

  • For information on the National Infrastructure Contribution Program (NICP), visit: https://www.csc-scc.gc.ca/publications/005007-4500-2020-2021-03-en.shtml

  • For more information on Connective Support Society, visit: https://connective.ca.

Backgrounder

Since 2019, CMHC projects in the following communities have been completed or are currently underway.

Local Habitat

Communities supported

Funded units

Total CMHC Investment since 2019

Camrose

Alberta: Camrose

6

$ 363,944

Cornwall & The
Counties

Ontario: Cornwall

5

$ 315,000

Edmonton

Alberta: Edmonton,
Grande Prairie, Leduc
and Spruce Grove

26

$ 2,368,355

Fredericton Area

New Brunswick:
Edmunston,
Fredericton, Minto,
Oromocto and Verette

16

$ 1,030,973

Greater Ottawa

Ontario: Ottawa

5

$ 500,000

Greater Ottawa &
Habitat
Thousand
Islands

Ontario: Kemptville

15

$1,014,750

Greater Toronto
Area

Ontario: Brampton,
Georgina, Oshawa,
Pickering and Toronto

92

$ 9,142,700

Greater
Vancouver

British Columbia:
Mission

8

$ 800,000

Halton-
Mississauga-
Dufferin

Ontario: Mississauga

3

$ 225,000

Hamilton

Ontario: Hamilton,
Waterdown

10

$ 838,250

Heartland
Ontario

Ontario: Brant
County, Brantford,
Drumbo, London,
Simcoe, St. Thomas
and Tillsonburg

55

$ 4,240,333

Huron County

Ontario: Goderich and
Hansall

2

$ 131,212

Kingston
Limestone
Region

Ontario: Kingston

29

$ 1,700,000

Manitoba

Manitoba: Brandon,
Portage la Prairie,
Selkirk, Winkler and
Winnipeg

88

$ 7,594,522

Mid-Vancouver
Island

British Columbia:
Duncan, Nanaimo

14

$ 900,000

Moncton

New Brunswick:
Dieppe

3

$ 165,000

Newfoundland &
Labrador

Newfoundland &
Labrador: Bonavista

2

$ 118,597

Niagara

Ontario: Niagara
Falls, Welland,
Thorold

9

$ 670,745

Northumberland

Ontario: Baltimore,
Bewdley, Coburg and
Hastings

13

$ 881,721

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia: Oxford
and Stellarton

2

$ 123,903

Okanagan

British Columbia:
Lake Country

12

$ 1,000,000

Ontario Gateway
North

Ontario: Midland and
Pointe au Baril

3

$ 300,000

Peterborough &
Kawartha

Ontario: Peterborough

54

$ 4,750,000

Prince Edward
Island

Prince Edward Island:
Lennox Island First
Nation

7

$ 347,367

Prince Edward-
Hastings

Ontario: Trenton

4

$ 350,000

Quebec

Quebec: Montreal and
Sherbrooke

11

$ 713,058

Red Deer

Alberta: Blackfalds

12

$ 870,600

Saint John
Region

New Brunswick: Saint
John and Quispamsis

2

$ 186,187

Sarnia-Lambton

Ontario: Sarnia and
Forest

4

$ 200,000

Saskatchewan
(Regina)

Saskatchewan:
Moose Jaw and
Regina

6

$ 508,159

Sault Ste. Marie
& Area

Ontario: Sault Ste.
Marie

4

$ 293,077

Southeast BC

British Columbia:
Castlegar

4

$ 260,000

Southern Alberta

Alberta: Brooks and
Calgary

73

$ 5,827,829

Sunshine Coast

British Columbia:
Sechelt

4

$ 260,000

Thunder Bay

Ontario: Thunder Bay

1

$ 50,000

Vancouver Island
North

British Columbia:
Campbell River and
Courtenay

19

$ 1,511,800

Victoria

British Columbia:
North Saanich and
Saanichton

11

$ 1,100,000

Waterloo Region

Ontario: Cambridge
and Kitchener

30

$ 1,833,650

Wellington-
Dufferin-Guelph

Ontario: Guelph,
Fergus

50

$ 3,155,832

Windsor-Essex

Ontario: Windsor and
Kingsville

12

$ 879,200

Yukon

Yukon: Whitehorse

2

$ 198,846

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c9245.html

Recommended Stories

  • After loss against Meta, Lina Khan’s ability to rein in Big Tech with the FTC is being questioned

    When she was sworn in as chair of the Federal Trade Commission in mid-2021, Lina Khan was hailed as the antitrust sheriff who would rein in Big Tech.

  • Oil prices swing sharply amid Saudi Crown Prince 'feud' with UAE - live updates

    Oil prices have swung sharply after suggestions that the UAE is debating whether to leave the Opec cartel of oil-producing countries.

  • Fed Officials Warn They May Need to Lift Rates to a Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve policymakers cautioned that recent stronger-than-expected readings on the US economy could push them to raise interest rates by more than previously expected. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Eve

  • Health Insurers Square Off With Biden Administration Over Medicare Payments

    Private Medicare plans are at the center of a high-stakes spat over a proposal that insurers say could cut payments for popular Medicare Advantage plans.

  • ‘I’m holding my breath’: What will happen if the Supreme Court blocks Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan?

    'Their financial situation will be even worse because once you default, the hardship on you is exponentially greater,' said Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

  • Apple Shutters Store After Repeated Gun Violence

    Apple is shuttering a North Carolina retail store after the mall where it was located saw three shootings recently. The Northlake Mall, located eight miles north of Charlotte, NC, was the scene of gun violence on March 1, Feb. 5, and Dec. 16, the last of which resulted in attempted murder charges against two local men. Thank you to both our security detail and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their ongoing preparedness and professionalism.

  • Fed "acutely aware" of trouble inflation is causing - report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve is "acutely aware" of the challenges high inflation poses to the economy and is "strongly committed" to its 2% target for price increases, the central bank said on Friday in its latest semiannual report to Congress on monetary policy and the economy. While largely a backward-looking summary of recent economic developments and Fed policy meetings, the report nonetheless offered some indication that the central bank expects consumer spending growth - robust to now - to ease as the year progresses and households burn through savings accumulated during the pandemic. But overall the report reiterated the themes that now dominate Fed debate: an "extremely tight" labor market where workers remain in short supply, economic growth that likely needs to slow further to temper price hikes, a financial system that has absorbed rate increases largely without trouble, and inflation that, through it all, remains "well above the Federal Open Market Committee's objective."

  • U.S. Approves Potential Taiwan Arms Sale Worth $619 Million Amid China Tension

    The State Department has approved a $619 million sale of hundreds of missiles to Taiwan to arm new U.S.-made F-16 jet fighters the island is expecting to receive by mid-decade. The proposed sale, which the State Department informed Congress about on Wednesday, comes as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan and other issues. China considers the self-ruled island part of its territory and has threatened to take it by force.

  • Fed Says More Rate Hikes Are Needed to Curb Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve said that further interest-rate hikes would be required to restore price stability.Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First Home“The committee is strongly committed to returning i

  • Householder's claims questioned as corruption testimony ends

    Government prosecutors used former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder 's own speeches, photographs and conversations against him on Thursday, as they sought to unravel the Republican's denials of key elements of the secretly funded $60 million racketeering scheme that they allege he carried out on behalf of Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. Both Householder and co-defendant Matt Borges rested their cases in the pair's corruption trial in U.S. District Court, as did the government, which sends the state’s largest ever corruption trial into its final phase. On Householder's second day on the stand, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Glatfelter questioned the timeline Householder provided on Wednesday of his January 2017 visit to Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's inauguration.

  • Ukraine Latest: Ground Forces Commander Visits Bakhmut Troops

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s ground forces commander visited Bakhmut troops after Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, released a video saying his units had “practically surrounded” the eastern Ukrainian city. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters Equati

  • US manufacturers offer way for American businesses to 'mitigate' China damage

    National Association of Manufacturers CEO Jay Timmons unpacks growing calls from lawmakers and business leaders to 'decouple' the U.S. economy from China.

  • Biden’s first veto could impact your 401(k) and how companies react to climate change

    Republicans keep up 'anti-woke' fight to limit how retirement-investing plans consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when picking stocks.

  • Northrop (NOC) Wins a Navy Contract for E-2D Hawkeye Aircraft

    Northrop (NOC) is set to provide fabrication and installation support to retrofit the Delta System Software Configuration 4.0 capabilities within E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

  • Global recession has been postponed, not cancelled

    Two sets of figures are telling starkly different stories about the state of the world economy. The classical signals used by economists over the ages are telling us that Europe and the US are sailing straight into a recessionary iceberg at full throttle.

  • Minnesota moves to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

    The Minnesota Senate voted Thursday to make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters, a crime that has skyrocketed across the country in recent years. Thefts of the pollution control devices from cars and trucks more than quadrupled from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020, and jumped dramatically again in 2021 to over 52,000, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

  • Demand for Himars Rocket Launcher Grows in Asia-Pacific Amid China Threat

    The U.S.-built Himars rocket launcher helped Ukraine to blunt Russia’s advance. Now, more countries in the Asia-Pacific region are considering purchasing the system.

  • Congress sends Biden a measure to stop ‘woke’ 401(k)s

    The Senate passed a measure to block retirement account managers from considering environmental, social, and corporate governance principles when evaluating investments.

  • Volkswagen’s Xinjiang Plant Is No Longer Making Cars Amid Human-Rights Concerns

    A visit to the factory by the German car maker’s China head reignites criticism over its presence in a region where authorities face allegations of using forced labor.

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.