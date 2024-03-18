Advertisement
Canada Factory Prices Up 0.7% as Energy Costs Rebound

Erik Hertzberg
1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Prices of industrial products rose for the first time in five months, driven by energy and petroleum.

Factory prices rose 0.7% in February, according to data released Monday by Statistics Canada. Energy and petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel, were the largest upside contributor to the monthly gains, and rose 5.2% after four monthly declines.

Prices for meat, fish and dairy fell 0.9% in February, the fourth consecutive monthly decline. On a yearly basis, industrial product prices are down 1.7%, the agency said.

Raw material prices rose 2.1% in January, driven by a 5.7% increase in crude energy prices.

“The sustained high crude prices this month were partly influenced by the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the expectation of OPEC+ to extend production restrictions into March,” Statistics Canada said in the release, adding that oil prices were also driven by “greater-than-anticipated' demand from Asia.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

