Canada and FCM invest in stronger asset management in Saskatchewan communities

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings, to wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. Municipalities of all sizes need tools and resources to make evidence-based decisions that support long-term asset management and build a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing over $1.45 million in 38 Saskatchewan communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

  • The Rural Municipality of Waverley No. 44 will complete an asset management program that will involve the physical inspection and evaluation of culverts and roadway assets. The program will include condition assessments, valuations, life-cycle analysis and projected replacement cost of each asset. The asset management plan will aid in decision-making when implementing asset maintenance and replacement programs and assist the Rural Municipality in future capital planning.

  • The Town of Porcupine Plain will set up an asset management framework that will include an updated policy and strategy, as well as development of a roadmap and plan to focus on road, water and sewer networks, and building asset classes. The Town will also train staff to improve in-house asset management capacity.

  • The City of Martensville will assess asset condition of roads, sidewalks & curbs, pathways, sanitary sewers, and storm water infrastructure and compile digitally existing assets condition information. The comprehensive drainage review will include development of a storm model for the city and the creation of the asset management program will provide a comprehensive plan to manage all asset classes and provide recommendations for the establishment and ongoing work of the city's asset management program.

Further information on the 38 projects can be found in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"Our municipal partners manage essential, complex pieces of infrastructure. Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, our Government is ensuring they have data-driven tools to get an accurate picture of the state of those assets. This enables them to make well-informed decisions now and for years to come, for the benefit of their residents."
The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is investing in infrastructure asset management projects that will help communities grow their local economy and improve residents' quality of life. The funding Saskatchewan will receive from the Municipal Asset Management Program will help to manage municipal infrastructure and make stronger investment decisions based on reliable data which will shape their future."
The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Across the country, communities of all sizes are gearing up for life post-pandemic. They're working to enhance their infrastructure and natural assets so they can continue to have sustainable and reliable services to improve residents' quality of life. Ensuring local governments have the right tools to make sound asset management decisions is one way we can help drive Canada's economic recovery."
Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

  • The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 38 new asset management initiatives in communities in Saskatchewan amounting to $1,456,808.

  • The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

  • It provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

  • The $110-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada, has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects.

  • As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $969 million in more than 550 infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.

  • Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links

Municipal Asset Management Program
Infrastructure in your Community
Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
Investing in Canada plan project map

Twitter: @INFC_eng
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/27/c3494.html

