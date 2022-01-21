Canada and FCM invest in stronger asset management in Alberta communities

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings, to wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. Municipalities of all sizes need tools and resources to make evidence-based decisions that support long-term asset management and build a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing over $1.68 million in 38 Alberta communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure, and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Town of Oyen, the Village of Consort, the Town of Coronation, the Village of Carbon, the Village of Linden, the Village of Rockyford, the Village of Hussar, the Village of Standard, and the Town of Drumheller will advance asset management practices under the collaborative project: Palliser Regional Asset Management Project. This project will provide continued geographic information system (GIS) expertise, support and training to ensure the investment will continue to be valuable for years to come and give the municipalities the opportunity to improve their asset management practices.

The City of Spruce Grove will collect inventory data, develop inspection templates, collect condition data and build the life cycle plan for facilities assets.

With guidance, expertise and direction from a consultant, the City of Cold Lake administration will utilize the NAMS Canada training skills acquired to work on completing the asset management plans for water, sanitary, storm and road assets.

Further information on the 38 projects can be found in the backgrounder.

"The projects delivered through the Municipal Asset Management Program ensure municipalities have the tools necessary to make well-informed decisions now and for years to come. Ultimately, municipalities will be able to extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure and realize long-term savings. We're proud to invest in infrastructure asset management projects that help Alberta communities grow, strengthen their local economy and improve residents' quality of life."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"As we continue to weather the pandemic and plan for our economic recovery, infrastructure that supports healthy and resilient communities, where residents can thrive, is more important than ever. From roads to buildings to wastewater management systems, this investment will allow Alberta's municipalities to be proactive and strategic when they plan for the long-term services to their residents, so that everyone can benefit."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Across the country, communities of all sizes are gearing up for life post-pandemic. They're working to enhance their infrastructure and natural assets so they can continue to have sustainable and reliable services to improve residents' quality of life. Ensuring local governments have the right tools to make sound asset management decisions is one way we can help drive Canada's economic recovery."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 38 new asset management initiatives in communities in Alberta amounting to $1,680,572.

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,063 municipal asset management projects.

As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $5.1 billion in more than 440 infrastructure projects in Alberta.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

