Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in a Northwest Territories community

OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $50,000 in Délı̨nę Got'ine Government, Northwest Territories through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). This initiative will help the community make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP, the Délınę Got'ine Government will develop an asset management program that will include training, targets, and strategy to help build an asset management foundation. This initiative will be used to train the staff, develop a level of service framework, and collaboratively plan the asset management vision, goals, and targets. In addition, a workshop approach will bring the team together to collaborate and stay aligned.

Quotes

"Making sound data-driven infrastructure decisions are essential for our government. Today's investment provides the Délınę Got'ine Government with the tools and training necessary to improve their asset management practices for better results."

Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Empowering municipalities to make strategic investment decisions regarding their municipal infrastructure assets is the goal of the Municipal Asset Management Program. FCM will continue to support municipalities with good asset management practices, planning, data collection and analysis so they can deliver essential services and ensure a high quality of life to their residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

