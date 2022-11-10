Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in Nova Scotia communities

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada, along with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced an investment of $348,460 in seven Nova Scotia communities. This funding will help them make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

The Municipality of the District of East Hants is receiving $50,000 to assess current capacity of a water treatment plant and a wastewater treatment plant and compare that capacity to future treatment requirements. It will also collect asset management data for computer modeling of existing water, wastewater, and stormwater systems to determine asset needs.

The Town of Stellarton is receiving $49,950 to complete an inventory of its major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures and fleet, and develop a comprehensive asset management program document that will assist in operationalizing asset management in the municipality.

The Riverport Electric Light Commission is receiving $50,000 to implement a three–phase asset management initiative to create an asset register for fixed infrastructure assets (including the electrical poles, transformers and distribution lines) using a geographical information system, prioritize the asset register in terms of consequence of failure and probability of failure and develop an asset management policy.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"We are proud to invest in infrastructure asset management projects to improve the quality of life of our citizens. This funding will ensure communities in Nova Scotia have the technology and resources they need to make informed decisions and follow the best management practices that will grow the economy and increase their resiliency."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. That's why FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program is here to help communities in Nova Scotia and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to make better investment decisions."

Taneen Rudyk, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP).

The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested so far $64 million in 1,517 municipal asset management projects.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

