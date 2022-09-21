U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Canada’s Forest Trust Announces The Appointment of Its Science, Innovation and Policy Board Members

0
Canada's Forest Trust Corporation
·5 min read
Canada's Forest Trust Corporation
Canada's Forest Trust Corporation

OTTAWA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's Forest Trust (CFT) is pleased to announce the appointment of the first four members of its Science, Innovation and Policy Board, chaired by Peter van Dijk, Chief Sustainable Finance and Policy Officer at CFT.

The Science, Innovation and Policy Board members are positioned to advise CFT and its partners on scientific research, innovation, technology, governance, carbon markets, partnerships, international regulations and policy as it relates to mitigating and adapting to climate change through the tools of sustainable forestation and other nature-based solutions. Areas of focus will include soil fertility, tree and forest health, planting technologies, carbon sequestration measuring and verification technologies, biodiversity, improving wellness through urban forestation and the creation of high-quality carbon credits for compliance and voluntary carbon markets.

"A long history of sustainability leadership, coupled with impressive science backgrounds and experience in forest science, nature-based solutions, biodiversity, and climate change mitigation and adaptation, places these first members in a pivotal position to supercharge CFT's ambition to become the global leader in sustainable forestation," says Peter van Dijk.

“The incoming board members' experience and commitment to science, innovation, and policy is at the heart of our Smart Forests,” says Gary Zed, Founder and CEO of CFT. “With their support and guidance, CFT is positioned to accelerate action towards a low carbon future.”

Meet the Board Members:

Joanna Eyquem is Managing Director of Climate-Resilient Infrastructure at the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo and is also responsible for the Intact Centre’s activities in Quebec. Working with nature is the heart of Joanna's career, having worked as a Professional Geoscientist for over 20 years, in Canada and the UK, predominantly on climate adaptation, flood and erosion management and habitat restoration. Building on her experience in Europe, Joanna is working to accelerate the uptake of nature-based solutions and valuing existing natural assets in Canada.

Prior to joining the Intact Centre, Joanna was the Climate Change Practice Lead at AECOM and previously held roles at Parish Geomorphic Ltd (now Matrix Solutions), Royal Haskoning DHV, and Jacobs Engineering. Joanna holds an MSc in Environmental Technology (Water Option) from Imperial College London, and a BSc in Geography (Earth Sciences) from the University of Exeter, UK. Joanna is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.), Chartered Water and Environmental Manager (CWEM) and Chartered Environmentalist (CEnv).

Dr. Blair Feltmate is the Head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo. His previous positions include Vice President, Sustainable Development, Bank of Montreal; Director, Sustainable Development, Ontario Power Generation; Partner, Sustainable Investment Group/YMG Capital Management. He has also written textbooks on Sustainable Banking and Aquatic Ecology.

Blair is on the Advisory Table for Canada's National Adaptation Strategy, is a Sustainable Finance Council member at the Global Risk Institute, a member of Climate Proof Canada (Insurance Bureau of Canada), an Expert Member at the International ISO Strategic Advisory Group, ESG, and is on the Climate Advisory Board, Minister of Environment (Ontario). He was also the Chair of the Federal Government of Canada's Expert Panel on Climate Adaptation.

Blair holds a Ph.D. in Theoretical and Applied Ecology (University of Toronto), a Master's in Arts (Wilfrid Laurier University), a Master's in Zoology (University of Toronto), and Hon. Bachelor's Biology (University of Toronto). Blair was an NSERC Postdoctoral Fellow and is generally interviewed by the media 150 times per year on climate change/ESG-related issues

Steve Hounsell is the Chair of the Ontario Biodiversity Council. Steve is a retired biologist (University of Guelph) who spent his career with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and the former Ontario Hydro, where he managed their biodiversity programs. He was responsible for developing and implementing a biodiversity policy, the first of its kind in the electricity industry. He also developed and managed an award-winning program linking climate change mitigation and adaptation with biodiversity conservation. Steve, an ardent supporter of sustainability and the conservation of biodiversity, is a past President of Forests Ontario, a past President of Ontario Nature, a past director of the Algonquin to Adirondacks Collaborative and a founding director of Natural Step Canada and the Canadian Business and Biodiversity Council.

Dr. Warren Mabee (Ph.D. 2001, Toronto) is Associate Dean and Director of the School of Policy Studies at Queen's University. A full Professor in the Department of Geography and Planning, he holds the Stauffer Dunning Research Chair in Policy Studies. In addition, he is cross-appointed to the School of Environmental Studies at Queen's. His international research programme focuses on the interface between policy and technology in renewable energy and fuels, addressing issues that bridge the gap between researchers and decision-makers using tools such as life cycle assessment, geographic information systems and agent-based logistical models. His most recent work has considered the role of policy in supporting the circular economy and net zero efforts within Canada's entire resource/energy sector. His past work experiences include stints at the University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. He remains active within the International Energy Agency.

About Canada's Forest Trust

Canada's Forest Trust (CFT) is a leading ESG company that offers a nature-based solution to getting to net zero by building Smart Forests™. With its proprietary tools and in collaboration with Forest Stewards (businesses, schools, organizations, communities, and individuals), CFT is on a path to procure, prepare, plant, preserve and protect millions of acres of forests in Canada and around the world. CFT will sequester tens of millions of tonnes of carbon. The Forever Forest Guarantee ensures that every forest built by CFT undergoes expert management and monitoring and will never be clear-cut. Smart Forests sequester CO2, rehabilitate ecosystems, improve biodiversity, learn from Indigenous land knowledge keepers, improve physical and mental health, and boost the green economy. Smart Forests are smart investments.

Media Contact:

Taylor Piotrowski, Marketing and Communications Manager, Canada's Forest Trust taylor.piotrowski@canadasforesttrust.ca


