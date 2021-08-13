U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.18
    +7.35 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,605.29
    +105.44 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,820.10
    +3.83 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.38
    -4.69 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.93
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    +13.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.35 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3370
    -0.0300 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1450
    -0.2770 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,504.23
    +1,864.71 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.91
    +38.42 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.34
    +21.11 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Canada and France renew Partnership on climate and environment

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and his French counterpart, Barbara Pompili, Minister of the Ecological Transition, renewed the successful 2018 Canada–France Partnership on Climate and Environment that will guide the next stage of joint climate action.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron met while at the G7 Leaders Summit in June 2021 and agreed to renew this Partnership to promote ambitious objectives, in both countries and internationally, for protecting biodiversity, fighting climate change and for carbon neutrality by 2050. The original Partnership was announced by both heads of state in 2018 to support and accelerate international progress on meeting Paris Agreement targets with a series of concrete actions.

Building on the success of the Partnership, Canada and France will continue to work together on a new set of initiatives that will support the global transition to a low-carbon economy, mobilize action against biodiversity loss and provide a fora for sharing experiences on implementing ambitious climate action, including on carbon pricing.

New initiatives under the renewed Partnership include working through the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which Canada co-leads, to share experiences in phasing out coal and ensure a Just Transition for impacted communities and workers; promoting the Ocean Plastics Charter as one way of increasing resource efficiency and protecting the oceans; promoting a post-COVID green recovery through cooperation in trade, investment and industrial sectors; and supporting, alongside other donor countries, an increase in the share of climate financing with co-benefits for biodiversity.

Quotes

"Our two countries have committed to continue our international leadership in climate action. I am proud to announce the renewal of this productive climate Partnership and the addition of many initiatives that will push forward international work on priority areas ahead of COP26."
– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"I am delighted that the French-Canadian relationship is based on a convergence of views and interests, in terms of promoting democracy, gender equality, the fight against climate change, and the protection of biodiversity and oceans. The renewal of this partnership will make it possible to initiate a true virtuous French-Canadian dynamic for the international ambition on climate and biodiversity, as the major multilateral events COP15 and COP26 are approaching."
Barbara Pompili, Minister of the Ecological Transition of France

Quick facts

  • The Canada–France Climate and Environment Partnership was first signed in 2018 to help the two countries redouble their efforts and work together even more closely to fight climate change.

  • The biodiversity work under the Partnership will support the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People's target to protect 30% of the planet's land and sea by 2030.

  • In 2018 and 2019, this Partnership helped train Francophone African women negotiators to bring their voices to international climate negotiations.

  • In May 2019, this Partnership hosted academics, the private sector, civil society and governments to share experiences on carbon pricing.

  • In November 2019, to further the transition to a low carbon economy, financial risk disclosure, and sustainable finance for biodiversity, this Partnership hosted a Roundtable on Sustainable Finance.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c2376.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Is Having Its #MeToo Moment. What It Means for China’s Tech Stocks.

    The furor over a sexual-assault incident at Alibaba represents peril for China’s tech sector because it lends an additional stick to authorities bent on beating up big online platforms.

  • Cannabis CEOs signal confidence on marijuana banking law passing

    The leaders of America's largest cannabis companies are getting confident Congress could pass important banking reforms.

  • Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday. Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of the gigafactory to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles. The plant has also faced local public resistance due to environmental concerns.

  • Paroled for financial crimes, Samsung heir apologizes for causing public ‘concern’

    Embattled Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong apologized for causing public concern upon being paroled from prison Friday with a year left on his sentence for crimes related to the explosive corruption scandal that toppled South Korea’s previous president.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Slumped Today

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed its $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill containing at least $9 billion in funding for various fuel cell technologies. This was a clear win for a company with a name like FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), shares of which surged 4% on the day the bill passed. Today is Wednesday, and today, FuelCell stock is down 9.2% (as of 3:25 p.m. EDT).

  • Rand Paul reveals his wife invested in remdesivir parent company Gilead Sciences at the start of the pandemic

    Congressional members are required to disclose stock trades within 45 days. Rand Paul’s reporting came 16 months late.

  • Scotland’s Sturgeon Asks Johnson to Rethink Oil, Gas Permits

    (Bloomberg) -- Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on the U.K. government to reconsider oil and gas licenses, just days after a United Nations panel warned of dire consequences for the planet without drastic steps to slash emissions.Writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sturgeon said: “We are both well aware of the importance of oil and gas over many decades -- not least in terms of jobs -- to the Scottish and U.K. economies.” However, “the answer to these challenges -- g

  • Explaining the infrastructure bill's impact on cryptocurrency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why the cryptocurrency community isn't excited about the bipartisan infrastructure bill.&nbsp;

  • WHO Expert Says Chinese Officials Pushed Investigators to Reject Lab-Leak Theory

    The lab-leak hypothesis has received renewed attention in recent months after President Biden ordered the U.S. intelligence community to assess the likelihood of a leak in May.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • The World’s Biggest Fires May Reach Moscow Thanks to Putin

    Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty ImagesMOSCOW—Russia is on fire.Massive wildfires are wiping out entire Siberian villages, killing people, emitting dangerous smoke, and destroying woods and national parks across more than 5 million hectares.The fires, which started in May in Yakutia, are now larger than all wildfires around the planet combined, according to Greenpeace. There is no official death toll yet, but at least five people are known to have died so far.For months, Russian authorities have be

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Tanzania suspends ruling party paper for 'false' Hassan story

    Tanzania on Wednesday suspended the newspaper owned by the ruling party for two weeks after it published a "false" story about President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

  • Fed to unveil bond-buying taper plan next month; jobless rate to fall slowly: Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will announce a plan to taper its asset purchases in September, according to a solid majority of economists polled by Reuters who also said the U.S. jobless rate would remain above its pre-pandemic level for at least a year. Since the release last week of a strong U.S. jobs report, which showed an unexpectedly sharp drop in the unemployment rate to 5.4% in July, a flurry of Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank might start reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) sooner rather than later. Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 28 of 43, said the Fed is likely to announce a taper of its asset purchases - currently set at $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of MBS per month - at its September meeting.

  • This Winter Might the Most Unpredictable Season We've Seen In Years

    According to the Farmers' Almanac, things don't look good. 😱

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Climate Change and the Energy Transition

    Originally published in Enbridge's 2020 Sustainability Report

  • SC House Democratic leader says ‘failure in leadership’ caused 10,000 COVID deaths

    The House minority leader did not shy away from who he was talking about.

  • U.S. House members introduce bill targeting Apple and Google app stores

    A Republican and a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill aimed at reining in powerful app stores run by companies like Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. The bill is a companion to a measure introduced this week by a bipartisan trio of senators which would bar big app stores from requiring app providers to use alternate app stores and payment systems. Representative Ken Buck, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, introduced the measure along with Representative Hank Johnson, a Democrat.

  • This Recently Arrested Trump Ally Could Have a Lot to Say About Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner

    The news that Donald Trump’s ally, Tom Barrack, was arrested in late July seemed to be a blip on the radar amid the news of Allen Weisselberg’s tax fraud case as CFO of the Trump Organization. The private equity investor was booked on federal charges for lobbying the former president on behalf of the United […]