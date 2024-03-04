CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as investors eye risk of 'dovish' Bank of Canada

*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback

*

Trades in a range of 1.3546 to 1.3583

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 1.5% lower

*

Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and investors awaited an interest rate decision this week by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3575 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.66 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3546 to 1.3583. Last Wednesday, it touched a 2-1/2-month low at 1.3605.

Investors are looking "for more details on the interest rate path of the BoC," Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc, said in a note.

A dovish statement from the central bank could weigh on the Canadian dollar, Richardson added.

Money markets expect the Canadian central bank to leave its benchmark rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5% on Wednesday but to then begin an easing cycle in April or June as the domestic economy slows and inflation cools.

Data due on Friday is expected to show the economy adding 20,000 jobs in February, which would be a slower pace than in January.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as demand headwinds counterbalanced a widely expected extension of voluntary output cuts through the middle of the year by the OPEC+ producer group. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.5% lower at $78.74 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields moved higher across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 2.7 basis points at 3.455% after touching on Friday its lowest intraday level in three weeks at 3.423%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alistair Bell)