Canada Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2022-2026: Market to Reach $6901.5 Million in 2022 - Innovative Digital Gift Card Solutions will Drive Market Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Canada's gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 8.6% on annual basis to reach US$6901.5 million in 2022. Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Canada remains strong. The gift card industry in Canada is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$6353.2 million in 2021 to reach US$8850.5 million by 2026.



Innovative digital gift card solutions will drive market growth in Canada

The increased spending on gift cards is majorly driven by innovative gift card solutions that elevate the shopper experience in Canada. To further boost the consumer experience and to provide convenience for shoppers to pay and gift, the major Canadian retail and office property group is providing innovative, first-to-market digital gift card solutions.

In November 2021, Cadillac Fairview (CF) announced further enhancements to its gift card program in Canada. Consumers from coast-to-coast have the option to buy and receive CF digital gift cards using the new CF SHOP! Mastercard Gift Card through the LiVE by CF app. Moreover, consumers can purchase the single load prepaid gift card using the cfshopcard.ca platform.

The gift card is compatible to be used with leading digital wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay, thereby allowing consumers to experience seamless contactless payment methods at all CF shopping centers in the country. Additionally, shoppers also have the option to link the physical CF gift card with the app for easily accessing their remaining card balances. Notably, the launch of the CF SHOP! Mastercard Gift Card is supported by Mastercard and EML Payments, among others.

Story continues

Gift card program launches to stimulate spending among consumers in Canadian Downtowns

To support local business in Canada and to stimulate spending, which has been affected by the global pandemic, gift card companies are launching innovative programs in Canada.

In August 2021, Downtown gift card firm, Miconex announced that the firm is launching a new gift card program in a strategic partnership with EML Payments Limited. The launch of new programs comes on the back of the success of existing gift card systems for Prince Edward Island and Peterborough.

In September 2020, the Food Island Partnership launched Food Island Gift Card to stimulate the Canadian economy. The gift card program, which was supported by the Prince Edward Island Government, sold gift cards at a 20% discount. As of August 2021, more than US$3.7 million has been loaded onto the Food Island Gift Cards.

In December 2020, the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) launched the Boro Gift Card. Within the first month of its launch, the gift card program achieved US$70,000 in sales, which is equivalent to around five years of sales for their old paper system. As of August 2021, more than US$120,000 has been sold in gift cards.

Looking at the success in these provinces, Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association (BIA) and Downtown London are also launching gift card programs to encourage consumers to visit and shop in Canada. the publisher expects more such innovative gift card program launches in Canada over the next four to eight quarters, which will keep supporting the growth of the industry from the short to medium-term perspective.



Gift card providers are expanding physical presence through strategic partnerships with convenience stores in Canada

As the demand for gift cards among consumers continues to grow in the country, providers are also expanding their physical presence through strategic partnerships with convenience stores in Canada.

In June 2021, InComm Payments, one of the leading global gift cards companies, announced that the firm is expanding its prepaid gift cards presence through a strategic partnership with ONroute convenience store as a partner. Under the strategic partnership, InComm Payments will provide the convenience store with popular branded food, retail, and fuel prepaid gift cards, across different categories such as apparel, entertainment, gaming, and restaurants.

Provinces offering gift cards to boost vaccination rate in Canada

With the threat of the global pandemic still looming in Canada, provinces are taking different approaches to boost the vaccination rate in the country.

In September 2021, Alberta announced that the province would offer a US$100 gift card to anyone who gets vaccinated. Notably, the gift card program is not extended to people who are already fully vaccinated. Similar trends are visible around the world, where regional governments are offering gift card incentives to boost and accelerate their vaccination program in the country.

Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

George Weston Ltd

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Empire Co Ltd

Costco Wholesale Corp

Metro AG

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd

Home Depot Inc, The

Liquor Control Board of Ontario

Hudson's Bay Co

Home Hardware Stores Ltd

Best Buy Co Inc

Apple Inc

Total Spend on Gifts in Canada

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Canada

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Canada

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Canada

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Canada

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days

2. Milestone Celebration

3. Self-Use

4. Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Canada

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Canada

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Employee Incentive

2. Sales Incentive

3. Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Canada

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Canada

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Canada

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qcl9v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



