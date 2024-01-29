What Is Canada Goose Holdings Inc.'s (TSE:GOOS) Share Price Doing?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 17% on the TSX over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Canada Goose Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Canada Goose Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Canada Goose Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$22.36, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Canada Goose Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Canada Goose Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 58% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Canada Goose Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GOOS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GOOS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GOOS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Canada Goose Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Canada Goose Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

