Canada Goose to reduce 17% of corporate workforce

(Reuters) - Canada Goose on Tuesday said it would be reducing about 17% of its corporate roles, as the luxury parka maker looks to rein in costs amid weaker consumer spending.

As of April 2, 2023, 915 employees worked at Canada Goose's corporate head offices, bringing the layoffs to about 156 jobs.

"Today, we are realigning our teams to ensure that corporate resources are fit for purpose to fuel our next phase of growth across geographies, categories, and channels," CEO Dani Reiss in said a statement.

The company also said Carrie Baker, president of brand and commercial, would expand her role to oversee design.

In February, the retailer had warned that its market in China was not immune to the soft-macro environment, as customers cut back on excessive spending, a trend the company has also seen in the United States.

