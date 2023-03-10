Canada to host the 40th Annual Meeting of the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization (NASCO) in June 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Wild Atlantic salmon are highly valued both socially and culturally by Indigenous Peoples and people in Atlantic Canada and Québec. The number of Atlantic salmon in Canadian and international waters has steadily declined since the mid-1980s. Through regional, national and international collaboration, Canada continues to work towards better understanding and responding to the wide range of factors that contribute to the health of wild Atlantic salmon stocks.

Canada is proud to host the 40th Annual Meeting of the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization (NASCO) from June 5 to 8, 2023 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Delegates from Canada, and other NASCO Parties around the North Atlantic will come together to discuss the urgent protection of wild Atlantic salmon and work to conserve, restore, enhance and effectively manage the species.

The 40th annual meeting of NASCO will include special sessions on climate change as well as Indigenous perspectives on Atlantic salmon. These sessions will seek to inform how NASCO will strategically address the impacts of climate change, and help to improve Indigenous peoples' participation in the organization.

Despite efforts to address key threats such as climate change and high mortality at sea, the abundance of wild Atlantic salmon remains low in most geographic areas across the North Atlantic. Increased collaboration across borders, taking into account Indigenous perspectives and leadership, as well as the best available scientific information, is crucial to the long term conservation and restoration of the species.

The Government of Canada plays a leadership role in the management and conservation of Atlantic salmon stocks. Canada's engagement at NASCO helps to advance the sustainable management of wild Atlantic salmon through international cooperation, while advancing Canada's domestic priorities for the long-term conservation and restoration of this iconic species.

Story continues

Quote

"Wild Atlantic Salmon holds special significance for Indigenous peoples, coastal and river communities throughout Atlantic Canada and Quebec. This year's meeting of the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization is an excellent opportunity to collaborate with international partners to ensure the conservation and restoration of this important species for years to come."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

NASCO was established in 1984 to enable collaboration amongst member-countries on conserving, restoring, enhancing and managing wild Atlantic salmon, while taking into account the best available science.

The Year of the Salmon Synthesis Symposium, held in Vancouver in October 2022 and co-hosted by NASCO and the North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission, reiterated the critical status of salmon, which continue to be impacted by rapidly changing environments.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/10/c3189.html