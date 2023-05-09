CANADA HOUSE CANNABIS GROUP ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CEO

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada House Cannabis Group (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company"), a fully integrated medical cannabis company today announced the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chris Churchill-Smith. The Company has appointed Mr. Alex Kroon, currently President of Medical of the Company, as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

"On behalf of the Board, we wish to extend our sincere gratitude to Chris for his excellent service and dedication to Canada House and its stakeholders for over five years. Amidst very challenging market conditions, Chris was instrumental in building a fundamentally sound business that in its most recent quarter achieved cash flow positive results," commented Dennis Moir, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Canada House. "Chris also played a critical role in bringing forward the transformative transaction with MTL Cannabis. Chris is a very talented executive, people leader and business strategist and we wish him the very best."

Canada House Cannabis Group is a 24.99% shareholder of MTL Cannabis and is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that that operates a leading medical cannabis marketplace; IsoCanMed Inc., a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Québec growing best-inclass indoor cannabis, in its 64,000 sq. ft. production facility; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Cannabis Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and medical cannabis clinic and product solutions. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca or the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com.

