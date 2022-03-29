U.S. markets closed

CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GROUP REPORTS RECORD Q3 FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS, REVENUE INCREASE OF 115% OVER Q3 2021 RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LOUISEVILLE, QC, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada House Wellness Group (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial results for the three months ending January 31, 2022. All amounts are stated in thousands of Canadian dollars. Complete details may be found at www.sedar.com.

Canada House Logo (CNW Group/Canada House Wellness Group Inc.)
Canada House Logo (CNW Group/Canada House Wellness Group Inc.)

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was $6,176, an increase of $3,304 or 115%, compared to $2,872 during the same period in the prior year.

  • Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the three months ending January 31, 2022, was $1,699, a decrease of $819 or 33% compared to a loss of $2,518 during the same period in 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $755 compared to ($501) for the three months ending January 31, 2021, an increase of $1,256 in earnings.

  • Cash flow used in operating activities was $2,003, a decrease of $871 or 30%, compared to $2,874 during the same period in 2021.

  • Cash flow used in investing activities was $584 compared to $493 during the same period in 2021, an increase of $91 or 18%.

  • Net cash used in financing activities was $1,321 compared to $4,874 during the same period in 2021, a decrease of $3,553 or 73%.

  • Shareholder's equity was a deficit of $390 compared to $6,873 as of April 30, 2021.

  • Cash position was $569 as of January 31, 2022 compared to $1,835 as at April 30, 2021.

___________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management defines adjusted EBITDA as loss and comprehensive loss from operations, as reported, before finance and transaction costs, tax, depreciation, and amortization, and adjusted for removing share-based payments, fair value adjustment on sale of inventory, fair value adjustment on biological assets and other non-cash items including impairment losses. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets to approximate operating performance on an adjusted basis as described above. See reconciliation of "Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure)" below.

"Our strategic plans of cost cutting and aggressive pursuit of revenue growth with a prime focus on the veteran oriented medical market are working. This marks the second consecutive quarter where our consolidated revenue has more than doubled over the same period last year. This positive trend is driven by the continued growth of our high margin medical cannabis platform as well as strong reviews and demand for our adult-use SKUs across nine Canadian provinces," commented Chris Churchill-Smith, CEO of Canada House. "We expect the strong revenue growth demonstrated this quarter to continue as we prepare to launch already accepted SKUs in 3 of Canada's largest recreational markets and continue our integration efforts with MTL Cannabis. We look forward to completing our transaction with MTL Cannabis and continuing to demonstrate operational excellence and industry leading financial performance."







Reconciliation of "Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure)"









3 months
ended

3 months
ended




Jan 31,

Jan 31,




2022

2021





-



Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,699)

$

(2,518)













Finance and transaction costs

1,060

794



Provision for income taxes

30

-



Depreciation and amortization

223

239



Right-of-use assets amortization

91

107



Inventory impairment

393

432



Share–based compensation

80

35



Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory

582

91



Fair value adjustment on biological assets

(5)

319









$

2,454

$

2,017








Adjusted EBITDA

$

755

$

(501)







About Canada House Wellness Group

Canada House Wellness Group is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; IsoCanMed Inc., a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Québec growing premium cannabis in its 64,000 sq. ft. indoor production facility; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca or the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This press release contains forward- looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company's clinic, production and technology businesses, its future plans, the Company's markets, objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information in this news release include, among other things, the closing of the transaction with MTL Cannabis and the receipt of all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals associated therewith, the regulations related to cannabis use under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and the act respecting cannabis and to amend the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Criminal Code and other Acts, passed by the Canadian Federal government, making cannabis and cannabis based edibles, vapes and oils legal for recreational use on October 17, 2018 and October 17, 2019; Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company's most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk and Uncertainties" as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c1348.html

