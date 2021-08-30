U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,364.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,594.75
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.50
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9200
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,785.03
    -1,858.34 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.12
    -24.74 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,669.22
    -120.07 (-0.43%)
     

Canada House Wellness Group Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial results for the year ending April 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in thousands of Canadian dollars. Complete details may be found at www.sedar.com.

Canada House Logo (CNW Group/Canada House Wellness Group Inc.)
Canada House Logo (CNW Group/Canada House Wellness Group Inc.)

Compared to the 12 months ending April 30, 2020:

  • Revenue was $10,560, an increase of $5,250 or 99%, compared to $5,310 during the same period in the prior year.

  • Cash flow used in operating activities was $3,355, a decrease of $1,924 or 36%, compared to $5,279 during the same period in 2020.

  • Net cash provided by financing activities was $4,087 compared to $4,366 during the same period in 2020.

  • Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the year was $11,365, an increase of $1,845 or 19% compared to a loss of $9,520 during the same period in 2020. Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the year ended April 30, 2021 included a one-time inventory impairment of $2,266

  • Shareholder's equity was a surplus of $6,873 compared to $5,074 as of April 30, 2020.

Comparison of three months ending April 30, 2021, and April 30, 2020:

  • Revenue of $2,898, an increase of $1,511 or 109%, compared to $1,387 in the same quarter of last year.

  • Loss and Comprehensive Loss of $6,156, an increase of $439 or 8%, compared to $5,717 in the same quarter of last year. Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the three months ended April 30, 2021, included the one-time inventory impairment of $1,834.

Business Highlights:

Subsequent to April 30, 2021, Canada House completed the acquisition of Margaree Health Group Inc. ("Margaree"), a medical cannabis clinic dedicated to veterans in the Province of Nova Scotia. The purchase consideration included cash consideration of $500 and an earn out measured against Margaree's revenue over a three-year period.

Also subsequent to the year ending April 30, 2021, the Company announced that they have entered into a definitive share exchange agreement for the Company's acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Montréal Cannabis Medical Inc. ("Montreal Cannabis") (herein referred to as the "Transaction"). The Transaction is considered an arm's length transaction and will constitute a "reverse takeover" of the Company by Montreal Cannabis as it is anticipated that the Company's shareholders will account for approximately 20% of the combined company post-closing. Should the Transaction be completed, it is anticipated that the Company will operate under the Montreal Cannabis corporate name with shares continuing to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under a related ticker.

"Fiscal Year 2021 was a transformative year for Canada House. We completed the IsoCanMed acquisition, we launched our locally grown products in the Quebec adult use market, and we established a significant and meaningful presence in the veteran focused medical market as evidenced by our near 100% revenue growth on a year over year basis," commented Chris Churchill-Smith, CEO of Canada House. "We look forward to continued successes and industry changing results as we look to complete and integrate the MTL Cannabis acquisition and show that Canadian Cannabis companies can be profitable."

About Canada House Wellness Group

Canada House Wellness Group is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; IsoCanMed Inc., a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Québec growing best-in-class indoor cannabis, in its 64,000 sq. ft. production facility employing state-of-the-art vertical, aeroponic production methodologies; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca or the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company's clinic, production and technology businesses, its future plans, the Company's markets, objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information in this news release include, among other things, the regulations related to cannabis use under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and the act respecting cannabis and to amend the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Criminal Code and other Acts, passed by the Canadian Federal government, making cannabis and cannabis-based edibles, vapes and oils legal for recreational use on October 17, 2018, and October 17, 2019; Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company's most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk and Uncertainties" as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the transactions contemplated in the Agreement (including the Transaction) and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c7773.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Why JinkoSolar Stock Jumped 14.5% on Monday

    Shares of solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 14.5% on Monday as investor fears about import restrictions appear to be easing. The solar stock closed trading up 10.3% for the day. Late on Friday, The Washington Post published an article that highlighted how companies like JinkoSolar had seen millions of dollars worth of solar panels being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Investors in Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) have unfortunately lost 87% over the last three years

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA ) share price has gained some 56% in...