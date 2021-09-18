U.S. markets closed

Canada Immigration Consultants Amy Dhatt/Jupinder Chahal – Visa Services Updated

You Deserve Immigration Inc
·3 min read

You Deserve Immigration (604-501-6565), an immigration specialist based in Vancouver, British Columbia, has updated their visa services for aspiring Canadian workers and residents.

Surrey, Canada, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The immigration firm is now helping more prospective migrants with tailored work permits, visas and residency opportunities throughout the country.

More details can be found at https://youdeserveimmigration.com

The update coincides with Canada’s reaffirmation of the value of migration to their country, with the Canadian government recently establishing the goal of welcoming 1.3 million new immigrants by 2023.

As Canada opens its doors and its heart to immigrants from all over the world, You Deserve Immigration wants to facilitate a smooth, simple and successful application and arrival process for newcomers.

Included in their updated work permit service is the facilitation of temporary work permits, which may benefit those who wish to financially prosper in Canada and then return to their family and ancestral home.

You Deserve Immigration can also assist those who have recently graduated from university and who may be eligible for a post-graduate work permit.

The company is also across the new opportunities that exist for international entrepreneurs with the owner/operator permit, and for those working in a multinational corporation with the intra-company transfer framework.

While the legal jargon and complexities of the work permit application process can seem daunting, You Deserve Immigration understands all the requirements and is well-positioned to identify exemptions, especially regarding Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs), thus expediting and streamlining the immigration process.

Additionally, the company is now assisting skilled workers who wish to be considered for Express Entry, which is generally considered to be the fastest way of attaining the status of a permanent resident.

The Govt. of Canada is prioritizing the applications for visitor and super visas. You Deserve Immigration is experienced with handling these kinds of files quickly and accurately. Amy Dhatt and Jupinder Chahal are both commissioners of Oaths, BC and will assist with the attestation of the invitation letters for free. They also offer travel and super visa insurances at competitive prices.

You Deserve Immigration is run by Amy Dhatt and Jupinder Chahal. Jupinder is a licensed member of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) with over 12 years of experience as a senior immigration case manager. Amy is a member in good standing with the ICCRC who routinely works alongside the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Canadian Immigration Refugee Board (IRB). Both of the RCIC’s are Commissioner of Oaths, BC and provide a free attestation of immigration-related documents to all their clients.

In addition to work permits and residency consultation, the company assists prospective students and visitors to Canada. They also have a department devoted to assisting employers who are seeking to bring employees to the country.

A spokesperson said, “Canada offers one of the best immigration programs in the world. Let us help you realize your immigration dreams.”

More information is available at https://youdeserveimmigration.com


Website: https://youdeserveimmigration.com/

CONTACT: Name: Amy Dhatt Organization: You Deserve Immigration Inc. Address: 112-12025 Nordel Way, Surrey, British Columbia V3W 1W1, Canada Phone: +1-604-368-3916


