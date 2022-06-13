U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

Canada to invest up to C$100 million to develop low-emission BHP potash mine

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will partner with the world's largest miner BHP Group Ltd and invest up to C$100 million ($77.83 million) in the development of a low emissions potash mine in Jansen, Saskatchewan, Canadian Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday.

"We know how critical potash is for our country when it comes to food security, and that’s why we are pleased to partner with BHP on this very ambitious project that will bring strong economic benefits to Saskatchewan, while also helping cement Canada’s mining industry as the best in the world as we pivot toward a zero-emissions future,” Champagne said.

($1 = 1.2848 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese)

