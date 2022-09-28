U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Canada Invests $2.3 Million in Ontario's Energy Market Transformation

·3 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Unlocking Canada's clean energy potential is a critical part of delivering climate action and creating sustainable jobs. This includes investments to deploy clean energy, building storage infrastructure and investing in modernizing Canada's electricity grid.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced over $2.3 million in funding to SWITCH Power Ontario Battery Operations Corporation to deploy vital energy storage infrastructure that will enable Ontario's energy market transformation. This investment with SWITCH Power brings the total investment to nearly $7.8 million.

This project will deploy six behind-the-meter energy storage systems in Toronto, Mississauga, Belleville and Mitchell, Ontario, and will install 3.82 MWs of energy storage capacity. SWITCH Power will be operating distributed energy resources (DERs) to showcase Ontario's capability of delivering grid and market transformation, in partnership with the Independent Electricity System Operator.

This project will also support the development of an Energy Market Platform that will enable DERs to play a meaningful role in Ontario's energy grid. This will enable the grid to become more resilient and increase avenues for the delivery of electricity.

Canada already has one of the cleanest grids in the world with more than three-quarters of its electricity supply being emissions-free. As Canada moves toward a net-zero economy and electricity system, grid modernization projects such as this will help solidify the country as a leader in clean electricity generation.

Quotes

"The modernization of electricity grids across Canada will ensure that communities have access to clean, reliable and affordable energy. Today's investment in SWITCH Power will deploy energy storage systems across Ontario, while creating jobs and contributing to the development of a reliable net-zero electricity systems by 2035."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources

"Energy storage and the modernization of our grids is critical to delivering clean and reliable energy to Ontarians.  Today, I was pleased to announce the Government of Canada's support for new storage systems here in Toronto, alongside Mississauga, Belleville and Mitchell, Ontario. This partnership with SWITCH Power will support our clean energy economy for generations to come."

Julie Dabrusin
Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change
Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth

"With the support of the Government of Canada, this project will reduce emissions as well as increase DER penetration, supporting the diversification of the Ontario power grid. SWITCH Power is proud to be investing in battery energy storage and other electricity infrastructure to help contribute to a more sustainable energy future."

Trevor White, President and Chief Executive Officer of SWITCH Power

Quick Facts

  • Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's $964-million Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways program. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while contributing to Canada's net-zero targets by 2050, which will improve public health by creating cleaner, more breathable air.

  • In Budget 2022, Canada committed to investing an additional $600 million over seven years to the SREPs program to continue to support renewable electricity and grid modernization projects.

  • Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy ensures Canada will remain a world leader in clean power. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting local solutions and community-driven projects that will build a clean energy future for all. Together, we are building healthier, greener and more energy-resilient communities for future generations.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/28/c0583.html

