Canada invests $53 million in two SkyTrain projects in the Vancouver area

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and British Columbia. Investments in public transit infrastructure during this unprecedented time help create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and make our communities more inclusive and resilient.

British Columbians need safe, accessible, and efficient public transit to get to work and home, to attend appointments, shop for essentials, and conduct business. Strategic investments in public transportation infrastructure play a key role in delivering this service.

Today, the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, announced federal funding of more than $53 million for two public transit projects that will improve the SkyTrain network in the Vancouver region.

Burrard Station Upgrade

The underground Burrard station in downtown Vancouver is located on the busiest portion of the Expo Line and needs redesign and upgrades to accommodate increased ridership. The project will build a new four-level subsurface expansion of the station, improve the station entry and exterior plaza, install and replace a number of escalators and elevators, as well as rehabilitate station finishes including signage, cameras, and PA Systems. The upgrades will increase accessibility and capacity as well as improve customer experience and comfort.

The Government of Canada is investing $28 million in this project.

Station Access and Safety Project

As part of its 10-Year Investment Plan, TransLink is expanding Expo and Millennium line stations to support larger five-car, 85-metre trains, which can transport more riders and will improve the SkyTrain network. However, the increase in train size and corresponding ridership will exceed the capacity of some stations. The Station Access and Safety Project will ensure safety and access at and around stations and facilitate the expansion. The project will include extending up to 30 guideway walkways in multiple stations, modifying Guideway Intrusion Monitoring systems, as well as adapting platforms to improve access for riders with disabilities. TransLink is currently studying which modifications need to be made to accommodate the new trains.

The Government of Canada is investing over $25 million in this project..

Quotes

"Investments in accessible, and efficient public transit systems are at the heart of a green inclusive recovery that restarts our economy and creates good jobs. The funding we're announcing today will help transform public transit in the Vancouver region. Upgrades to the Burrard and other SkyTrain stations across the city will allow for a safe expansion of the network for the benefit of all users, which in turn will encourage increased ridership and lower GHGs. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creating jobs across the country, and more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Across British Columbia, the federal government has invested $4.4 billion in over 600 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

