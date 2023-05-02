Canada invests in research to improve active transportation infrastructure in communities across Ontario

PETERBOROUGH, ON, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Brianna Salmon, Executive Director of Green Communities Canada, announced a federal investment of $50,000 to support the development and roll-out of a survey to gather information on the different modes of transportation Ontario residents use to get to school.

Once complete, the survey results will help create a measurement tool and a baseline of travel patterns to help local municipalities, regional transit agencies, and the Government of Ontario help more Ontarians use active transportation to get to school.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting planning and engagement activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"It is vital that we develop more collaborative active transportation initiatives across the country to get more children and families moving. The Government of Canada's investment in this planning project will help local municipalities, regional transit agencies, and the provincial government in Ontario promote healthier lifestyles, cut air and noise pollution, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and make active transportation more enjoyable."

Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our approach engages local communities by providing the guidance and tools necessary to conduct meaningful data collection activities at schools across the province. It is critical that we are building capacity at the local level and getting teachers, students, and their families excited about active school travel."

Story continues

Brianna Salmon, Executive Director, Green Communities Canada

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $50,000 in this survey through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and Green Communities Canada is contributing $35,000.

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. While the first general application intake concluded on March 31, 2022, applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c2755.html