Canada invests in solar energy at Tignish Credit Union Arena and the Evangeline Recreation Centre

SUMMERSIDE, PE, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, Glen McInnis, President of the Evangeline Recreation Commission, and Gary McRae, President of the Board Tignish Sports & Recreation Association, announced a federal investment of $316,800 for each project to upgrade the energy efficiency of two community arenas in Western Prince Edward Island.

This funding will support the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of two community facilities – the Evangeline Recreation Centre, in Abram-Village, and the Tignish Credit Union Arena. The Evangeline Recreation Centre will see energy savings of up to 28% each year, and the Tignish Credit Union Arena will see energy savings of up to 50% per year.

Small town arenas are at the centre of these communities. These projects will reduce their operating costs, ensuring these facilities will remain affordable to use for years to come.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"This investment in solar energy infrastructure will help reduce the energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions associated with running the Evangeline Recreation Centre and the Tignish Credit Union Arena in Prince Edward in my Egmont riding. These well-used spaces will be here for residents for years to come, providing services that are vital to the surrounding communities while significantly reducing their carbon footprint."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are very excited about today's announcement for the approval of solar power generation at our facility. Our facility, along with others in rural PEI are an integral part of the communities we live in, and a project like this would never be possible without the ongoing support we receive from our governments. Receiving government supports for this initiative will help transition our facility into a greener source of energy. The project will allow our facility to reduce operating costs, reduce our carbon footprint, and allow us to continue to serve our community members through the activities we offer."

Glen McInnis, President of the Evangeline Recreational Commission



"We are pleased to receive government support on this important initiative to help transition our facility to a greener source of energy. This project will allow our rink to reduce operating costs while also continuing to reduce our carbon footprint, starting with our electric Zamboni and now the installation of solar panels. Rinks are an integral part of our rural communities, and this project would not have been possible without the support of government."

Gary McRae, President of the Board of the Sports Recreation Association of Tignish

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $633,600 through the Green and Inclusive Communities Building program. The Sports Recreation Association of Tignish and the Evangeline Recreation Commission are each contributing $79,200 to their respective projects.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

At least 10 per cent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Eligible applicants in Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut can apply for funding until March 28, 2023.

For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

