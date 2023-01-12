Canada invests in upgrades to Mackenzie's Recreation Centre

DISTRICT OF MACKENZIE, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Her Worship Joan Atkinson, Mayor of the District of Mackenzie, announced more than $2.9 million in funding to retrofit the Mackenzie Recreation Centre.

Funding for this project will go towards several energy-efficient upgrades. The installation of a heat pump and solar panels will diminish the centre's reliance on natural gas, leading to reductions in energy consumption and GHG emissions. The arena slab and boards will also be replaced with a new slab that will have the ability to store heat for the winter and ensure that the facility is usable year-round. These improvements will reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 26.8 % and greenhouse gas emissions by 159 tonnes annually.

Once completed, residents of the District of Mackenzie and neighbouring First Nations will have access to a modern, reliable facility to host community activities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Investments in green infrastructure upgrades are essential to achieving our climate goals. This project will allow the District to leverage renewable energy to reduce its recreation centre's environmental impact and operational costs. Our Government continues to work with partners to support projects that move us one step closer to Net Zero and make a real difference in our communities."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"The District of Mackenzie is extremely excited and very grateful for the federal funding received under the Green and Inclusive Community Building program. Our Recreation Centre is the hub of our community and these upgrades will ensure we can provide ice programming for years to come. These upgrades will also reduce our environmental impact and help reduce costs in maintaining this important piece of infrastructure. Mackenzie has been dealt devastating blows to our industrial tax base due to sawmill and pulp mill closures over the past three years. This funding is a lifeline ensuring our residents can continue to enjoy the health and social benefits of our Recreation Centre while supporting our District environmental sustainability goals."

Her Worship Joan Atkinson, Mayor of the District of Mackenzie

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,395,753 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, while the District of Mackenzie is contributing $598,938.

Federal funding is conditional on all parties signing the Contribution Agreement.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time.

The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

