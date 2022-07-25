U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Canada Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2022: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Loyalty Programs Market in Canada is expected to grow by 11.9% on annual basis to reach US$4371.9 million in 2022.

Loyalty Programs market in Canada has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.

In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Canada has recorded a CAGR of 12.3% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Canada will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.3% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$3906.4 million in 2021 to reach US$6718.4 million by 2026.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

  • Loyalty Schemes

  • Loyalty Platforms

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

  • Point-based Loyalty Program

  • Tiered Loyalty Program

  • Subscription Loyalty Program

  • Perks Loyalty Program

  • Coalition Loyalty Program

  • Hybrid Loyalty Program

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

  • In-Store

  • Online

  • Mobile

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

  • Retail

  • Financial Services

  • Healthcare & Wellness

  • Restaurants & Food Delivery

  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

  • Telecoms

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Others

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

  • Diversified Retailers

  • Department Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

  • Toy & Hobby Shops

  • Supermarket and Convenience Store

  • Home Merchandise

  • Other

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

  • Card Based Access

  • Digital Access

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

  • B2C Consumers

  • B2B Consumers

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

  • Software

  • Services

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

  • Custom Built Platform

  • Off the Shelf Platform

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Level

  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fzikb

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-loyalty-programs-market-intelligence-report-2022-50-kpis-on-end-use-sectors-operational-kpis-retail-product-dynamics-and-consumer-demographics-301592306.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

