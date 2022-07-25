Canada Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2022: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics
DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Loyalty Programs Market in Canada is expected to grow by 11.9% on annual basis to reach US$4371.9 million in 2022.
Loyalty Programs market in Canada has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.
In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Canada has recorded a CAGR of 12.3% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Canada will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.3% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$3906.4 million in 2021 to reach US$6718.4 million by 2026.
Scope
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026
Loyalty Schemes
Loyalty Platforms
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026
Point-based Loyalty Program
Tiered Loyalty Program
Subscription Loyalty Program
Perks Loyalty Program
Coalition Loyalty Program
Hybrid Loyalty Program
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026
In-Store
Online
Mobile
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026
Retail
Financial Services
Healthcare & Wellness
Restaurants & Food Delivery
Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
Telecoms
Media & Entertainment
Others
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026
Diversified Retailers
Department Stores
Specialty Stores
Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
Toy & Hobby Shops
Supermarket and Convenience Store
Home Merchandise
Other
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026
Card Based Access
Digital Access
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026
B2C Consumers
B2B Consumers
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026
Software
Services
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026
Custom Built Platform
Off the Shelf Platform
Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021
By Age Group
By Income Level
By Gender
