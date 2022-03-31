U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.50
    +14.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,190.00
    +73.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,149.75
    +78.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.70
    +5.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.36
    -4.46 (-4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    +0.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3139
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2550
    +0.3950 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,284.86
    +157.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.03
    +2.93 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.73
    +13.48 (+0.05%)
     

Canada marks 10,000 arrivals of Afghan refugees

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canada marked an important milestone by welcoming over 10,000 Afghan refugees since August 2021. The latest newcomers arrived in Toronto, Ontario, on a charter flight with nearly 300 Afghan nationals.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, was in in Toronto to welcome the newcomers and to show Canada's continued dedication to supporting them and the world's most vulnerable.

This effort is the result of an ongoing collaboration between the Government of Canada and international partners, as we work tirelessly to facilitate the safe passage of Afghan refugees. Provinces and Territories and countless domestic organizations have helped resettle refugees across the country. Canadians, volunteers, and the private and non-governmental sectors, including several veterans organizations, have also generously given their time, services, expertise, financial contributions and in-kind donations to support these ongoing efforts. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of newcomer families across the country and providing immediate and longer-term support to those who need it most.

Despite the many unique challenges, these Afghan newcomers are now beginning their new lives in Canada. From coast to coast to coast, small and large communities alike have been welcoming them to their new homes. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is working directly with Resettlement Assistance Program service providers, Provinces and Territories, community organizations, Sponsorship Agreement Holders, and private sponsors to provide Afghan nationals with access to housing, childcare, language training and basic necessities such as clothing and food. Across Canada, they play a critical role in helping Afghans move to their new homes and integrate successfully in Canada.

The process of resettling in Canada is a marathon—not a sprint—and more work is needed to help Afghans integrate well into their new communities. Through our Settlement Program, IRCC works with partners to help newcomers enrol in schools, establish a permanent new home, and find a job. Their determination to succeed and the skills they possess will have a significant and positive impact in our communities and on Canada's post-pandemic economic and social growth.

Photos of today's arrival are available in Dropbox for use by media. You can also monitor Canada's progress on welcoming Afghan refugees to Canada.

Quote

"We have worked tirelessly to welcome over 10,000 Afghan refugees in Canada. Despite extraordinary and complex challenges that we are facing on the ground in Afghanistan, the pace of arrivals continues to be strong and we'll keep working with our trusted domestic and international partners as we resettle more Afghan refugees safely in Canada. Being able to personally welcome these newcomers is a proud moment I won't soon forget."
– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

