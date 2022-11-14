U.S. markets closed

Canada and the Meadow Lake Tribal Council advance the Meadow Lake Tribal Cultural Centres Project

·4 min read

Support line for those affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people:

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access long-term health support services, such as mental health counselling, community-based emotional support, cultural services, and some travel costs to see Elders and traditional healers.

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous groups have voiced the need for safe, culturally relevant spaces as a key component of moving forward on self-determination. This need was also identified in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which called for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people to be provided with safe, barrier-free, permanent and meaningful access to their cultures and languages.

Today, members of the Meadow Lake Tribal Council and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced pre-design investments for the Meadow Lake Tribal Cultural Centres Project. A contribution of $142,313 through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program will support the Meadow Lake Tribal Council establish the scope, design and feasibility for two new cultural centres in northern Saskatchewan: one in the north to serve and support Dene communities, and one in the south to serve and support Cree communities.

These facilities will provide accessible indoor and outdoor spaces for events, cultural gatherings, cultural teaching, and ceremonies. The building designs will reflect and celebrate Dene and Cree cultures through architecture, displays, and building layouts and will be designed in particular to support women and youth in the communities, including Two-Spirit community members.

The Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program supports Indigenous communities in re-establishing and revitalizing cultural spaces. The program offers opportunities for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people to access culture and language and strengthen identities.

Quotes

"Meadow Lake Tribal Council greatly appreciates the funding support provided by Minister Miller and his team at CIRNAC for our Cultural Centres Planning Project. The project will assist our nine communities to develop initial plans for cultural facilities that will help celebrate, recover and strengthen our Cree and Dene language and cultural heritage. The buildings will be designed in part to meet net-zero carbon standards, which is a modern reflection of our environmental stewardship ethic. We look forward to welcoming guests of all ages from our region, our province and beyond."

Vice Chief Richard Derocher 
Meadow Lake Tribal Council

"The Meadow Lake Tribal Council feasibility study for their Cultural Centres Project is an important first step in creating safe cultural spaces for their members. By investing in spaces for cultural activities that prioritize the voices of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals, we are working together with Indigenous partners to advance self-determination and increased safety while also promoting Indigenous ways of knowing, doing and being."

The Honourable Marc Miller
Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

  • The Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) is in Northwest Saskatchewan, with communities that are spread across more than 450 kilometres.

  • The MLTC represents more than 13,000 members in nine different First Nation communities:

  • Through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada is providing $142,313 to the MLTC for a feasibility study for two new cultural centres in northern Saskatchewan: one in the north to serve and support Dene communities, and one in the south to serve and support Cree communities.

  • Through this project, MLTC is excited to be working with multiple award-winning Indigenous architect Alfred Waugh and his company, Formline Architecture. Alfred is a member of the Fond Du Lac Dene Nation of Saskatchewan. His mom was Denesuline from Fond Du Lac, and his dad is Swedish-Canadian. Alfred Waugh is one of the few registered First Nations Architects in Canada, and is an excellent role model for the youth in all nine communities represented by MLTC.

  • Budget 2021 announced $108.8 million over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program.

  • The Government of Canada continues to work with Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors, communities, provinces and territories across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

  • The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

  • The National Action Plan was co-developed by:

Associated links

