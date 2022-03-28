U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,540.75
    -2.31 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,698.67
    -162.57 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,227.00
    +57.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.36
    -16.62 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.36
    -7.54 (-6.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.30
    -19.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.47 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4590
    -0.0330 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    -0.0101 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5430
    +1.4830 (+1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,606.55
    +2,696.60 (+6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.37
    +18.35 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Canada moves closer to delivering 88 advanced fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force as it begins negotiations with the top-ranked bidder, the United States government and Lockheed Martin, for the F-35

·5 min read

GATINEAU, QC, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has reached another milestone in the competitive process to purchase 88 advanced fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), which will ensure the requirements of the RCAF are met while also providing value for Canadians, generating high-value jobs in Canada as well as further growth for the Canadian aerospace and defence sector for decades to come.

Following a rigorous evaluation of proposals, the Government of Canada today announced it will now enter into the finalization phase of the procurement process with the top-ranked bidder, the United States (US) government and Lockheed Martin, for the F-35 fighter jet. This procurement represents the most significant investment in the RCAF in more than 30 years. It is essential for protecting the safety and security of Canadians, it will enhance our Arctic sovereignty, it will ensure we are equipped to better defend North America and it will help make sure we continue to meet our NATO and NORAD obligations well into the future.

This represents a major milestone in this open, fair and competitive process. The multi-step assessment process took into account a wide range of factors, including capabilities, cost, as well as economic benefits and impacts. Recognizing that these fighter jets must effectively serve the RCAF and Canadians over the coming decades, Canada evaluated these aircraft against typical scenarios familiar to NATO and NORAD allies, which were further tailored to meet the needs of the RCAF, including Canada's unique northern geography. We are confident that this competitive process will deliver the best results for the Canadian Armed Forces and for Canadians.

During this process, the government has concurrently been preparing the 2 main operating bases for Canada's future fighter aircraft, 4 Wing Cold Lake and 3 Wing Bagotville, by awarding 2 contracts to undertake infrastructure upgrades to support the delivery of these future fighters. On August 27, 2020, National Defence announced a $9.2-million contract to EllisDon in Edmonton for the design of a new fighter jet facility at 4 Wing Cold Lake. On October 2, 2020, National Defence announced a $12.1-million contract to EllisDon-EBC Inc. Joint Venture of Ottawa for the design of a new fighter jet facility at 3 Wing Bagotville. This infrastructure will support the long-term maintenance and operation of these new aircraft and brings Canada another step closer to delivering the infrastructure our aviators need for the future.

Going forward, the Government of Canada will continue to work toward the delivery of aircraft as early as 2025.

Quotes

"This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada's competitive process to purchase modern fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force. Canadians take great pride in their Armed Forces, and it is important to make sure that they have what they need to keep Canada safe and secure."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi
Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"It is critical that current and future Royal Canadian Air Force pilots have the most advanced equipment available to ensure they can deliver on the important work that we ask of them. This procurement project for the RCAF – the largest in over three decades – will help ensure Canada can continue to defend North America, enhance our Arctic sovereignty and meet our NATO and NORAD obligations in the face of current and emerging threats. Canadians can be confident that this competitive process will deliver the best results for our Canadian Armed Forces for decades to come."

The Honourable Anita Anand
Minister of National Defence

"Canada's aerospace sector is a world leader and is the top research and development spender among all manufacturing industries. This is one of the largest aerospace procurements in decades, and the resulting economic benefits will help sustain and grow this key industry's global leadership position."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne
Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

  • The Government of Canada launched an open and transparent competitive process to acquire new fighter jets in 2017.

  • Officials conducted extensive engagement with suppliers, including Canadian aerospace and defence industries, to ensure they were well-positioned to participate in the procurement.

  • A formal request for proposals was released to eligible suppliers in July 2019. It closed in July 2020.

  • An independent fairness monitor is overseeing the entire process to ensure a level playing field for all bidders.

  • An independent third-party reviewer was also engaged to assess the quality and effectiveness of the procurement approach.

  • Since 1997, the Government of Canada has been investing in the Joint Strike Fighter Program, which has provided Canadian industry with the opportunity to become a part of the F-35 supply chain, and which provides for guaranteed access to the F-35.

  • The Joint Strike Fighter Program is the largest fighter aircraft program internationally, and Canada is 1 of 8 original countries in the program, along with the US, the United Kingdom (UK), Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Australia.

  • Allies and security partners, ranging from the US, the UK, Italy and the Netherlands in NATO, to Australia, Japan and South Korea in the Indo-Pacific, use or are in the process of procuring this aircraft.

  • Over the past decade, this aircraft has undergone continual improvement and has been authorized for operations in multiple allied jurisdictions, and it will ensure the members of the RCAF have the most advanced equipment to do the important work that we ask of them.

  • During the finalization phase, the US government and Lockheed Martin must successfully demonstrate that a resulting contract would meet all of Canada's requirements and outcomes, including value for money, flexibility, protection against risks, and performance and delivery assurances, as well as high-value economic benefits for Canada's aerospace and defence industry.

Associated links

Future Fighter Capability Project

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c9011.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Why GameStop Stock Jumped Today

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares beat the market on Monday, jumping over 10% in early trading before settling to a 9% increase by 11 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500. GameStop entered the weekend with solid momentum, having soared 50% in the prior five trading days. GameStop also benefited from increased chatter on Reddit boards over the weekend, with excitement building about a potential profit rebound ahead following a tough holiday season for earnings.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • Why Tesla Stock Went Parabolic on Monday

    Electric car star Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) floated plans this morning to "increase ... the number of authorized shares of common stock ... in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend." Don't be confused by the terminology: A "stock dividend" is just another way of saying that Tesla wants to split its stock, awarding folks who already own Tesla shares some extra shares -- it doesn't affect the value of those shares, and it doesn't imply the paying of any actual dividends.

  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Crashes As FDA Doubts Its ALS Treatment

    The Food and Drug Administration posted a doubtful take on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' ALS treatment on Monday, leading the IPO stock to plummet.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • Tesla requests approval for another stock split, shares jump

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports on Tesla's plans for a stock split.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stock Split or Not: 3 Reasons To Buy Tesla

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) seems to give investors a constant stream of news flow, but a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing this morning seemed to take many by surprise. Less than two years after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split, it's preparing for another potential split. The company said in its filing it plans to ask shareholders to approve an increase in shares "in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend."

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Throughout the pandemic, investors were quick to put money into the market, and many popular growth stocks reached absurdly rich valuations. Rampant inflation is likely to drive a deceleration in business and consumer spending, and investors are worried about the negative repercussions for corporate revenue and profit growth. With prices falling, many of those richly valued growth stocks are priced more attractively now.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Tesla stock split overpowers China shutdown, stock pops

    For a second time in less than two years, Tesla is seeking to split its stock — and shares are jumping.

  • How Important Could Upstart's Auto Business Be by 2032?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has taken the lending industry by storm with a platform that helps make affordable credit available to more Americans. The company's product competes primarily with the FICO credit score, which, while historically critical to lenders, is a flawed method for determining a person's creditworthiness. As a study conducted by Upstart in 2019 found, 80% of Americans have never defaulted on a debt, yet only 50% of Americans have access to prime credit based on their FICO scores.

  • Better Electric Truck Stock: Nikola or Hyzon Motors

    Both companies aim to de-carbonize the trucking sector. But one looks better than the other right now.

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Nvidia is the most important tech company on planet: analyst

    The bullish vibes continue to surround Nvidia.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) -- climbed 28%, 3%, and 1%, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 10.7% increase. This week, I see GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.