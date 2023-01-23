U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,480.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,673.00
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.80
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.85
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.24
    -0.28 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8580
    +0.3190 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,758.88
    -159.60 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.69
    +36.67 (+7.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,788.75
    +18.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Canada NFT Market Report 2022: Market to Grow by $44.8% in 2022 - Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2019-2028

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2022 NFT Survey, NFT industry in Canada is expected to grow by 44.8% on an annual basis to reach US$676.3 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.6% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$676.3 million in 2022 to reach US$3363.3 million by 2028.

Scope

Canada NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Canada NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2019-2028

  • Collectibles and Art

  • Real Estate

  • Sports

  • Gaming

  • Utility

  • Fashion & Luxury

  • Other

Canada NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key NFT Collectible Assets, 2019-2028

  • Digital Art

  • Music & Sound Clip

  • Videos

  • Memes & Gif

  • Other

Canada NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency, 2019-2028

  • Ethereum

  • Solana

  • Avalanche

  • Polygon

  • BSC

  • Flow

  • Wax

  • Ronin

  • Other

Canada NFT Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channels, 2019-2028

  • Primary

  • Secondary

Canada User Statistics, 2019-2028

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 NFT Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer

2 Canada NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1 Canada NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.2 Canada NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.3 Canada NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3 Canada NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
3.1 Canada NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
3.2 Canada NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.3 Canada NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.4 Canada NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.5 Canada NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.6 Canada NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.7 Canada NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.8 Canada NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4 Canada NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
4.1 Canada NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
4.2 Canada NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.3 Canada NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.4 Canada NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.5 Canada NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.6 Canada NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5 Canada NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency
5.1 Canada NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
5.2 Canada NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.3 Canada NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.4 Canada NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.5 Canada NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.6 Canada NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.7 Canada NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.8 Canada NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.9 Canada NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.10 Canada NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6 Canada NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels
6.1 Canada NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
6.2 Canada NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
6.3 Canada NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7 Canada User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028
7.1 Canada Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
7.2 Canada Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028
7.3 Canada Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjbrl3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • NBA GameTime 01/22

    NBA GameTime 2023 61569 title

  • The Secret Reason Behind ExxonMobil's Supercharged Returns

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies on earth. And after more than a decade of poor returns, it's become a lean, mean cash-flow-generating machine. But it didn't come easy, and management has a secret weapon to boost returns for investors.

  • Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25% - minister

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5%-7% now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday, as the iPhone maker continues to move its manufacturing away from China. "Apple, another success story," Piyush Goyal said, pitching India as a competitive manufacturing destination. Goyal did not say when Apple wants to meet the target.

  • Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

    (Reuters) -Oil prices drifted lower in early trade on Monday, thinned by the Lunar New Year holiday in east Asia, but held on to most of last week's gains on the prospect of an economic recovery in top oil importer China this year. Brent crude was down 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $87.52 at 0731 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.56 a barrel. Last week Brent rose 2.8%, while the U.S. benchmark logged a 1.8% gain.

  • Crypto Banks Borrow Billions From Home-Loan Banks to Plug Shortfalls

    Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital, after a surge in customer withdrawals, have turned to a system originally designed to support mortgage lending.

  • 12 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest cloud providers by market share in the world. If you want to see more biggest cloud providers by market share in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World. Cloud computing is a growing sector. In cloud computing, […]

  • Asia’s Richest Man Plans on IPOs for at Least Five Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, plans to sell shares to the public in at least five companies between 2026 and 2028, helping the port-to-power conglomerate improve debt ratios and broaden its investor base. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to

  • Yellen Sees Success in Extending Russia Price Cap, Despite Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence that restrictions on Russian sales of crude oil can be expanded to refined petroleum products in February, while acknowledging that the task will be more complicated.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManch

  • Aptos Token Price Doubles in Two Weeks Amid Strong NFT Interest

    NFT markets on Aptos are seeing growth among Crypto Twitter community users.

  • These 3 Stock Exchanges Stand to Benefit From SEC Trading Reforms

    New rules proposed by the SEC could be the most significant change to the market in more than a decade.

  • Sudan's prized gum trees ward off drought but workers wither

    A vast belt of trees vital for global production of fizzy drinks helps Sudanese farmers adapt to climate change, but in the harsh drylands many are reluctant to take up the trade.To harvest the amber-coloured resin, farmers must suffer the same climatic extremes as their trees.

  • Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues

    Precious metals expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.

  • How India's Bid to Reform Bankruptcy Law Affects Payouts to Creditors

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s bid to streamline bankruptcy proceedings includes provisions that could change the proportion of money creditors get from a firm’s liquidation. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Might WorkTo speed up proceeding

  • Global Aerospace Provides Valuable Information on UAS Rule Changes in the U.S.

    Night Flights, Remote ID and Other Crucial UAS Rule Changes in the U.S.

  • Dollar Slips, Stocks Gain After Dovish Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar weakened against the euro and most other currencies after a slew of Federal Reserve officials laid out the case for a downshift in the US central bank’s rate-tightening campaign, contrasting with the hawkish drumbeat from European policymakers.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young

  • Tesla Is Last Stronghold for Investors Buying the Dip in Tech Stocks

    Individual investors’ net purchases of a basket of eight popular tech stocks hit a recent peak in November, before dropping sharply through the end of the year. Buying has picked up slightly in the new year.

  • Euro Leads Broad Gains Against Dollar as Traders Mull Fed Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is eyeing a fresh low for the year as soft economic data and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the central bank may be on the verge of slowing the pace of its rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Ave

  • JPMorgan Model Shows Recession Odds Fall Sharply Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- In a week marked by fresh recession angst from Wall Street to Davos, JPMorgan Chase & Co. finds the odds of an economic downturn priced into financial markets have actually fallen sharply from their 2022 highs. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan t

  • Stay out of 'Financial La La Land': Suze Orman says most Americans don't have the savings to make it through their next financial crisis — here's how to start saving and 'stick with it'

    Moneywise sat down with the personal finance icon and SecureSave CEO and co-founder Devin Miller to take Americans to task on emergency savings.

  • Ken Griffin’s Citadel made $16 billion last year – the largest annual hedge fund return on record, investor says

    Ken Griffin’s U.S. hedge fund Citadel made $16 billion in profit after fees last year – the largest annual gain ever made by a hedge fund manager, data has estimated.