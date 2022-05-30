U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.25
    +1.18 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.60
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0787
    +0.0049 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2651
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5760
    +0.4910 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,640.03
    +1,331.64 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.43
    +40.93 (+6.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Canada and Nova Scotia invest in energy efficiency and accessibility upgrades at the Herring Cove Community Centre

·4 min read

HERRING COVE, NS, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Investing in green community buildings helps build strong and inclusive communities, supports economic growth and job creation while ensuring that Canada is growing in a clean and sustainable way.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Steve Craig, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, on behalf of the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage announced over $2.6 million in joint funding for the Herring Cove Community Association's Community Centre Revitalization Project.

Funding for this project will support retrofits and upgrades to an existing facility in Herring Cove, which will allow the Herring Cove Community Association to reopen a community centre to provide important education, recreation, community and social services to residents. Work includes new solar energy and HVAC systems and the addition of multiple accessibility features, creating a barrier-free and inclusive space for all members of the community.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.2 million for this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while the Government of Nova Scotia is providing $465,000. The Herring Cove Community Association is contributing over $2,000.

Quotes

"The opening of the Herring Cove community centre is wonderful news for residents across the Chebucto Peninsula. Once complete, upgrades to this community hub will ensure that people have access to community services and programs in a barrier-free, modern and energy efficient facility. Our Government will continue to work with provincial, territorial, municipal and Indigenous partners to invest in local community infrastructure, promote climate action, and build a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Community centres are important hubs in municipalities across our province. Whether these facilities are used for educational opportunities, cultural and recreational activities, after school programs, or concerts and sporting events, community centres are the gathering spaces that strengthen community bonds. This revitalization project will ensure that residents in the area can come together for many years ahead.

The Honourable Steve Craig, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture on behalf of the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

"We are so excited to get this funding. This started out with just a few people who wanted to build a place for people to connect, learn, and have fun. We wanted the space to be fully accessible to serve the whole community. We also wanted a building for the future, that would minimize our impact on the environment and be a source of inspiration. A lot of evenings and weekends went into the kind of work that you can't easily see from the outside, like building our non-profit association, creating our business plan and a design plan, and fundraising. Now with this investment in our community, we can bring our vision to life!"

Katie Dickinson, Former President of the Herring Cove Community Association from 2017 to 2021

Quick facts

  • Federal funding for the project is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

  • The project announced today is funded through GICB's rolling intake for small and medium retrofit projects, ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999.

  • Launched in April 2021, GICB is a $1.5 billion program that supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

  • At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

  • This program will help the Government of Canada reach its emissions reduction targets by 2030 and its net-zero objectives by 2050.

  • Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

  • Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

  • The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Strengthened Climate Plan

Follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and LinkedIn 
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c7179.html

Recommended Stories

  • More signs that a major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

    There’s more evidence that the economic narrative could be undergoing a major shift.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says No to Rockets That Could Hit Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the US would not send Ukraine “rocket systems that can strike into Russia,” seemingly quashing reports the administration would consider long-range weapons in a new assistance package. Ukraine has repeatedly called for more offensive weapons as it battles Russian troops in the east. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerNATO Should Think Twice Bef

  • Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

    The Russian tank was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east

  • Russia Readies New Bond-Payment Plan in Bid to Avoid Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is planning a bond-payment mechanism to sidestep US sanctions and a potential default as a grace period ticks down on its latest missed coupons.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseTh

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a two-month high as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseBrent crude r

  • Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host over 2020 election

    Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) got into a fiery argument with a “Fox News Sunday” guest host over the 2020 presidential election, which Brooks repeatedly claimed was stolen and riddled with fraud. When Brooks pressed his claims of voter fraud and pushed for tighter election laws, guest host Sandra Smith countered that effort after effort had…

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • Ukrainian Presidential Office: Russians hysterical after US shipment of MLRS systems to Ukraine

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 14:19 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President of the Ukrainian President's Office, pointed out that Russians became hysterical after US authorities decided to provide Ukraine with MLRS launchers, and called on the West not to hesitate going forward and continue to put pressure on Russia.

  • Analysis: Russians feel little economic pain now, long-term outlook darkens

    For Oleg Kechin, owner of a chain of barbershops, forecasts that Russia will be plunged into its deepest economic crisis in a generation feel overdone. U.S. President Joe Biden may have promised that Western sanctions would wreak economic havoc in Russia, but Kechin's business is still drawing in customers in the town of Saransk, which lies 510 km (320 miles) southeast of Moscow.

  • Russians fired on Sumy region with artillery shells filled with flechettes

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Russian military fired on the border area of Sumy Oblast with artillery shells filled with flechettes. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: On the morning of 30 May, the aggressors fired three shots from the Russian village of Tyotkino [Kursk Oblast, Russia] on the border area of the Sumy region.

  • Tesla Shanghai plant restores weekly output to 70% of pre-lockdown level -sources

    Tesla Inc has restored weekly output at its Shanghai plant to nearly 70% of the level which it had operated at before the city's COVID-19 lockdown, according to two people familiar with the matter. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bringing production back to pre-lockdown levels has been a challenge for Tesla at the Shanghai plant, known as Gigafactory 3, amid the ongoing lockdown of the Chinese economic hub which forced the factory to shut for 22 days.

  • Global Stocks Rise as China Signals Stimulus for Shanghai

    International stocks rose Monday, extending a rally that has pared some of this year’s losses, while U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers

    Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update. "With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia's forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result (in) a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline," it said.

  • China in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Covid-zero strategy is set to stay in place for the rest of the year, intensifying the world’s supply-chain woes and challenging efforts by central bankers to rein in inflation that’s running at multi-decade highs.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On

  • Lavrov names Russias "absolute priority" in the war against Ukraine

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Sunday, 29 May 2022, 22:54 Sergey Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has said that Russia's absolute priority in the war against Ukraine is to capture Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts; he added that people who live in other Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine will have to "decide their future" themselves.

  • Fed's Waller supports 50 bps rate hikes for 'several' meetings

    "I support tightening policy by another 50 basis points for several meetings," Waller said in prepared remarks to the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability in Frankfurt, Germany. The Fed raised its benchmark policy rate by half a percentage point earlier this month, to a target range of between 0.75% and 1%, and plans further increases of the same size at its next two meetings in June and July. Debate at the Fed has shifted to the interest rate hikes required for the remainder of the year.

  • Zelenskyy fires Kharkiv Security Service Head and hands him over to law enforcement

    Denys Karlovskyi - Sunday, 29 May 2022, 20:40 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Roman Dudin, Head of Ukraine's Security Service in Kharkiv Oblast, for negligent performance of his duties and promised that law enforcement would investigate his case.

  • General Staff: Russian operation on Sloviansk front fails, Russian units withdraw from Lyman

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Sunday, 29 May 2022, 18:48 Russia continues to mount an offensive in eastern Ukraine in order to establish full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 29 May Quote: "The enemy continues to mount an offensive in the Skhid [East] Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and to cut off Ukraine's naval connections in the

  • Biden to Meet With Fed’s Powell to Discuss Economy

    The meeting with the Federal Reserve chairman set for Tuesday comes as the central bank is racing to contain inflation.