Canada and Nova Scotia invest in energy efficiency and accessibility upgrades at the Herring Cove Community Centre

HERRING COVE, NS, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Investing in green community buildings helps build strong and inclusive communities, supports economic growth and job creation while ensuring that Canada is growing in a clean and sustainable way.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Steve Craig, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, on behalf of the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage announced over $2.6 million in joint funding for the Herring Cove Community Association's Community Centre Revitalization Project.

Funding for this project will support retrofits and upgrades to an existing facility in Herring Cove, which will allow the Herring Cove Community Association to reopen a community centre to provide important education, recreation, community and social services to residents. Work includes new solar energy and HVAC systems and the addition of multiple accessibility features, creating a barrier-free and inclusive space for all members of the community.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.2 million for this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while the Government of Nova Scotia is providing $465,000. The Herring Cove Community Association is contributing over $2,000.

"The opening of the Herring Cove community centre is wonderful news for residents across the Chebucto Peninsula. Once complete, upgrades to this community hub will ensure that people have access to community services and programs in a barrier-free, modern and energy efficient facility. Our Government will continue to work with provincial, territorial, municipal and Indigenous partners to invest in local community infrastructure, promote climate action, and build a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Community centres are important hubs in municipalities across our province. Whether these facilities are used for educational opportunities, cultural and recreational activities, after school programs, or concerts and sporting events, community centres are the gathering spaces that strengthen community bonds. This revitalization project will ensure that residents in the area can come together for many years ahead.

The Honourable Steve Craig, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture on behalf of the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

"We are so excited to get this funding. This started out with just a few people who wanted to build a place for people to connect, learn, and have fun. We wanted the space to be fully accessible to serve the whole community. We also wanted a building for the future, that would minimize our impact on the environment and be a source of inspiration. A lot of evenings and weekends went into the kind of work that you can't easily see from the outside, like building our non-profit association, creating our business plan and a design plan, and fundraising. Now with this investment in our community, we can bring our vision to life!"

Katie Dickinson, Former President of the Herring Cove Community Association from 2017 to 2021

Federal funding for the project is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

The project announced today is funded through GICB's rolling intake for small and medium retrofit projects, ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999.

Launched in April 2021, GICB is a $1.5 billion program that supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

This program will help the Government of Canada reach its emissions reduction targets by 2030 and its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

