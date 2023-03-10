U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.75
    -12.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,148.00
    -111.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,995.75
    -11.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.40
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.95
    -0.77 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.90
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.02
    +3.91 (+20.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    +0.0100 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1220
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,977.41
    -1,640.91 (-7.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.97
    -43.27 (-8.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,730.60
    -149.38 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
COMING UP:

February jobs report to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Sustainable Mobility Solutions Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Type (Electric Unicycle, and Electric One-Wheel Hoverboard), By Speed Limit (Km/h) (20 Km/h - 30 Km/h, 30 Km/h - 50 Km/h, and More than 50 Km/h), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada one-wheel electric scooter market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR for the forecast period, 2024-2028. High demand from the youth population and the rapid transformations in urban transportation are the primary drivers of Canada one wheel electric scooter market. Also, the changing outlook of recreational activities and the high demand for green mobility solutions are expected to boost the market demand over the next five years.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Mobility Solutions Drives the Market Growth

The growing pollution levels due to the release of greenhouse gases from automobiles harm the environment and health of the residents of Canada. According to a study by the government of Canada, transportation accounts for approximately 25% of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions which is one of the major reasons for the demand for zero-emission vehicles. Over 4000 electric two-wheelers were sold in Canada in 2020. The government is actively working on the decarbonization of the transportation sector and shifting towards clean energy fuel, thereby accelerating the adoption of electrically operated vehicles among consumers.

The government has already invested over $1 billion to promote electric vehicles among consumers. The government is providing incentives to buyers and manufacturers to invest in purchasing electric vehicles. The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) is a 5-year $280 million program that ends by 2024 is a project taken by the government to build charging and refueling stations in Canada, and the target to achieve zero emission by 2035 are expected to act as a positive driver for Canada one wheel electric scooter market over the next five years.

Rapid Transformation of the Transportation Industry Supports the Market Growth

Canada is one of the largest countries in the world and is considered the most urbanized continent in the world. People prefer to live in urban areas in search of better job opportunities and quality living standards. The need for personal commutes is growing at a rapid rate to reduce traveling time. The urban passenger is inclined towards adopting technologically advanced commute solutions that are also eco-friendly and cost-effective for consumers.

One-wheel electric scooter is one of the leading mobility options among the youth population owing to their aesthetic appearance and compact design. The changing rider requirements and the development of an effective and efficient commute system are expected to bolster the demand for Canada one wheel electric scooter market in the forecast period.

Low Maintenance and Operating Cost Fuels the Market Growth

The increasing price of petroleum products makes consumers look for alternate energy sources. One-wheel electric scooter operates on electricity which lowers the operating cost of the vehicles. Manufacturers are developing one-wheel electric scooters having a higher battery range than the previous versions, which is expected to improve sales. Also, there are fewer working parts present in one-wheel electric scooters, which eliminates the maintenance costs of wheel electric scooters. The ease of riding the one-wheel electric scooter and its affordability is expected to fuel the market demand for the next five years.

Report Scope:

In this report, Canada one wheel electric scooter market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Type:

  • Electric Unicycle

  • Electric One-Wheel Hoverboard

Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Speed Limit (Km/h):

  • 20 Km/h - 30 Km/h

  • 30 Km/h - 50 Km/h

  • More than 50 Km/h

Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Application:

  • Off-Road Activities

  • Commuting

Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Online

  • Offline

Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Region:

  • Ontario

  • Quebec

  • The West

  • British Columbia

  • Atlantic Canada

  • The North

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Outlook

7. Canada Electric Unicycle Market Outlook

8. Canada Electric One-Wheel Hoverboard Market Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends and Developments

11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

12. Canada Economic Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Future Motion Inc.

  • Ninebot Limited

  • SWAGTRON

  • IPS Electric Unicycle

  • SuperRide

  • Ride the Glide RTG - E-Bikes Inc.

  • Airwheel Holding Limited

  • DYU & F-wheel

  • InMotion Canada

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srirt3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why used car prices are going up again

    New data shows used car prices which surged during the pandemic, are now stubbornly remaining there despite recent weakness in the market.

  • Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain - spokesperson

    MADRID (Reuters) -U.S. auto maker Ford plans to slash 1,100 jobs at its plant located in Valencia in eastern Spain, a company spokesperson said on Friday. "Ford will work constructively with its union partners to reduce the impact of the separations on employees, their families, and the local community," she said. The company has decided to stop assembling Galaxy minivans and S-Max station wagon-like cars in Valencia.

  • Tesla May 'Purposely' Limit Production of the Cybertruck

    Star automotive analyst Adam Jonas believes that the futuristic pickup truck is a 'cult car' but Tesla has other products under development.

  • Tesla Rival Nissan Has Some Bad News About Its Electric Vehicles

    Electric vehicle recalls seem to be just as common as recalls of internal combustion engine vehicles. No EV manufacturer seems to be immune to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety recalls. "If the pack enclosure is not sealed, water can enter the pack," the NHTSA report said.

  • EV Fires Are a Thing, but Not for Long. Honeywell Is Part of the Reason Why.

    FEATURE Electric vehicle fires are rare. Honeywell International want to make them even rarer. EV technology is new, which to some extent, makes it unknown. The mystery can generate excitement—and fear.

  • Buying an EV? Here’s How Long Until It Will Pay Off.

    It could take five to 10 years for an EV to pay off financially compared with a gasoline-powered car. Here’s what to know if you’re thinking of going electric.

  • Tesla and Elon Musk Are Having a Bad Month

    After an impressive start to the year, the electric-vehicle manufacturer is having a difficult March.

  • GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs

    General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global executives in an effort to trim costs as it makes the transition to electric vehicles. The Detroit automaker wouldn't say how many workers it is targeting, but confirmed that the move is aimed at accelerating attrition to meet a previously announced goal of $2 billion in cost cuts by the end of next year. GM has about 58,000 salaried workers in the U.S.

  • Tesla Triggered China EV Price War, But Who Will Win As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality?

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Railroad Group Warns of Loose Wheels on Some Railcar Models

    The advisory instructed freight railroads to take cars out of service to avoid possible derailments.

  • Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns

    The electric-vehicle maker is recruiting Chinese and Korean materials suppliers to help lower the cost and boost the energy of its newest battery cells, even as the company struggles with battery-related performance and production issues that have helped delay the launch of its futuristic Cybertruck, according to people familiar with the plans. Tesla has tapped China's Ningbo Ronbay New Energy and Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing to help trim materials costs as it ramps up production of 4680 battery cells in the United States, according to the sources, who asked not to be named. If the Austin, Texas-based EV maker is able to work out the performance and process kinks and meet its ambitious production targets, the 4680 ultimately could be the linchpin - rather than choke point - in CEO Musk's dream of building 20 million vehicles annually by 2030.

  • Norfolk Southern Cut Safety Spending Before Ohio Crash, Analysis Shows

    The railroad spent less than peers on inspections, maintenance, and repairs, a Barron's analysis shows.

  • Japan’s Nissan slashing EV costs, reduces use of rare materials

    Japanese auto maker Nissan is revving up its electrification shift and slashing costs by using the same components across models and reducing use of expensive rare materials.

  • EV Sales Are Soaring in China. What’s Next for Tesla, BYD, and the U.S.

    Chinese sales of gasoline-powered cars are plummeting in the face of surging battery-electric-vehicle sales. It could be a preview of what happens in the U.S.

  • This is how sublime luxury gets in the all-electric Lucid Air

    It's got more room than you can fathom, a stunning all-glass roof, more range than a Tesla, and it's an extreme pleasure to drive.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Under Investigation After Steering Wheel Comes Off

    Tesla's (TSLA) Model Y under investigation after NHTSA received two steering wheel-related complaints.

  • Tesla Model Y steering wheel falls off while driving on motorway

    Two Tesla owners have reported that the steering wheel fell off their cars while driving in the latest safety row to hit Elon Musk's company.

  • Tesla Stock Is Down. Steering Wheels Are Not the Reason.

    Tesla stock has fallen for three consecutive days and six of the past seven. Shares are down about 10% since the March 1 investor event.

  • Stellantis to make fully electric cars at Cassino plant in Italy

    Stellantis said on Thursday it will use its Cassino assembly plant in central Italy for making cars based on its STLA Large platform as part of the company's electrification strategy. Formed in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, Stellantis has said it will produce its future vehicles based on four electric platforms, including STLA Large. The STLA Large platform is designed to deliver up to 800 km (500 miles) of electric range with Stellantis-designed modular battery packs and electric drive modules.

  • General Motors to Offer Voluntary Buyouts

    The auto maker, which didn’t specify how many employees are eligible, is looking to cut $2 billion in annual fixed costs.