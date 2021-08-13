U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,561.83
    +3,635.52 (+8.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Canada and Ontario invest over $6.5 million in two community infrastructure projects in York Region and Ajax

·7 min read

YORK REGION, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this unprecedented time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors; Francesco Sorbara, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge; Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora; the Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; the Honourable Christine Elliott, Ontario's Deputy Premier, Minister of Health and Member of Provincial Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora; the Honourable Michael Tibollo, Ontario's Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Member of Provincial Paliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge; the Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for King–Vaughan; and Wayne Emmerson, York Region Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, announced funding for two community infrastructure projects in York Region and Ajax.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.2 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is providing over $1.3 million.

In York Region, funding will support upgrades to municipal buildings throughout York. The project includes the installation of an emergency generator and low-water fixtures, insulation for heating units and windows, as well as HVAC and lighting upgrades. Additional work includes the restoration of flooring and paint, rehabilitation of mechanical, electrical and water systems, replacement of septic system and fire pond, and interior structure work. Once complete, this project will improve community infrastructure in York Region, and ensure residents have better access to modern and reliable municipal buildings and services.

In Ajax, funding will support the expansion of the existing ActiveTOA trail network. The project involves adding three active transportation routes of three to six kilometres in length. It includes the design and implementation of the routes, the addition of wayfinding signage and stencil installations, and two bike repair stations. This project will provide Ajax residents access to an improved active transportation network that offers alternative commuting options and promotes healthy and active lifestyles.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80 per cent of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100 per cent for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20 per cent of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

Quotes

"Access to reliable public infrastructure is vital for the health, safety and well-being of our communities. Today's announcement of $6.5 million in federal funds will help improve and expand active transportation networks in Ajax, and improve community access to modern and reliable municipal buildings and services in York Region. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and helps build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in infrastructure creates jobs today and growth tomorrow. We're proud to fund renovations for 12 public buildings in York Region to better serve our community."

The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the health and well-being of all Canadians. Now more than ever, we understand the need to support our municipalities. Today's investment in York Region and Ajax will do just that and will improve vital community infrastructure in both communities, providing residents with quality infrastructure they can access for years to come."

Francesco Sorbara, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Vaughan– Woodbridge

"Access to great outdoor spaces and reliable municipal buildings is vital in ensuring healthy and connected communities. Today's funding for Ajax and York Region will help improve active transportation options and community access to municipal services and facilities."

Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for NewmarketAurora

"Investments in projects such as "Active TOA" will encourage residents to explore and discover their community. The 18.4 km community trail, which consists of 4 routes, will be enhanced with wayfinding signs and markers, thereby easing navigation while supporting the wellbeing of the people of Ajax."

The Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Throughout the pandemic, the Ontario government has been working closely with municipalities like York Region to protect the health and safety of residents, while also building healthy, safe and strong communities. Ontario's investment of over $1.3 million will support upgrades to infrastructure across York Region to ensure residents in our communities are safe during the pandemic and in years to come."

The Honourable Christine Elliott, Ontario's Deputy Premier, Minister of Health and Deputy Premier and Member of Provincial Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora

"Our government is proud to be providing much-needed supports to our municipal infrastructure across York Region, so that individuals and families have access to the services and supports they depend on each and every day. During the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments have been forced to adapt to a situation that has been rapidly evolving. Our provincial government will continue working collaboratively with our municipal and regional partners, so that we can ensure the people of York Region, including here in Vaughan–Woodbridge, have access to the highest quality services when and where they need them."

The Honourable Michael Tibollo, Ontario's Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Member of Provincial Parliament for VaughanWoodbridge

"Hard-working families in King and Vaughan depend upon critical municipal services provided by York Region, which is why our government is working closely with municipalities to provide them with the resources they need, and to jointly protect the public from COVID-19. By investing over $1.3 million to upgrade municipal buildings in York Region, the Government of Ontario is providing real support to municipal service providers and putting families first."

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for KingVaughan

"To support strong, caring and safe communities, we need to ensure the infrastructure residents access is resilient and efficient. By 2051, York Region is anticipated to grow to more than two million people and close to one million jobs. With this federal and provincial investment into modern retrofits, repairs and upgrades for our Regional buildings and services, we can continue to build healthy and complete communities where residents of all abilities and ages can thrive."

Wayne Emmerson, York Region Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

  • Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $14.4 billion in over 3,900 infrastructure projects.

  • Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

  • Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure

  • To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

  • The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map:
https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c1137.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Is Having Its #MeToo Moment. What It Means for China’s Tech Stocks.

    The furor over a sexual-assault incident at Alibaba represents peril for China’s tech sector because it lends an additional stick to authorities bent on beating up big online platforms.

  • Marijuana: Cannabis CEOs signal confidence on banking law reform

    The leaders of America's largest cannabis companies are getting confident Congress could pass important marijuana banking reforms.

  • Money Reimagined: A Turning Point for Crypto

    Even as crypto lost a battle over taxes in Congress this week, it felt like a victory, says CoinDesk's chief content officer.

  • Sesen Bio's stock rocked on heavy volume after shock FDA decision on BLA for cancer treatment

    Shares of Sesen Bio Inc. was rocked for a more than 75.4% loss on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the company focused on cancer treatments shocked investors by saying it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 54.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6.5 millions shares. The CRL was regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of unresponsive non-mu

  • Texas Cruise Outbreak; CDC Panel Backs Third Shot: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A panel of CDC advisers unanimously backed a recommendation that people in the U.S. with weakened immune systems should get three shots of Covid vaccine. A group representing emergency physicians said they should be prioritized as booster shots are considered.Houston’s main school district defied Texas Governor Greg Abbott and voted for a mask requirement when classes resume in less than two weeks. Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. school district, will require all em

  • How One GOP Senator Got Millions in Extra Tax Breaks for His Wealthy Donors

    According to a report out this week from ProPublica, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) helped some of his extraordinarily wealthy donors gain millions in additional tax breaks through the 2017 tax law passed by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed into law by then President Donald Trump. Johnson publicly opposed the GOP tax bill for a time, while calling for a more generous tax break for pass-through companies, which allow business owners to pay taxes on their personal returns. The bill writers gra

  • Dollar’s Dominance Faces Threat From Money Printing and Debt

    Fifty years after Nixon untethered the greenback from gold, it could be near a tipping point as the world's store of value.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • IRS sends $15 billion in second round of Child Tax Credit payments amid tech issues

    The Internal Revenue Service sent the second set of monthly Child Tax Credit payments to families of nearly 61 million children — worth $15 billion — this week.

  • Gov't stimulus is 'keeping people from working': Fmr YUM! Brands CEO

    David Novak, host of 'How Leaders Lead' podcast, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the health of the U.S. labor market.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • No Pressure Suits? Bezos, Branson Spark Alarm Over Safety in Space

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaires who blasted into space in recent weeks did so with style. Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos sported a cowboy hat after landing and Richard Branson wore a blue Virgin Galactic jumpsuit he’d called “sexy.”To some of the world’s leading experts in space-travel safety, something else stood out: Neither company equipped the passengers of their spacecraft with pressure suits to protect them from a rapid decompression outside Earth’s atmosphere.Such suits are required by NASA and

  • Donald Trump Yells Question About People Missing Him And You Know What Happened Next

    The former president's question on so-called Reinstatement Day got the treatment on Twitter.

  • U.S. Authorizes Third Dose of Covid Vaccines. Don’t Call Them Booster Shots.

    The move allows recipients of solid organ transplants and other equally immunocompromised people to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

  • Many Americans aren’t going back to work, but it’s not for the reason you might expect

    Based on preliminary data from more than two dozen states, which have already cut off an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits to some 3.5 million Americans, it may be. Dr. Arindrajit Dube, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, has looked at what has happened in those states. He notes that half of U.S. states have ended all or most of the pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) programs, the vast majority in June. All have stopped the $300 weekly payments, called Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or PUC.

  • Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday. Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of the gigafactory to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles. The plant has also faced local public resistance due to environmental concerns.

  • 5.5% GDP growth in 2022 plausible amid budget reconciliation: BofA

    The Senate’s passing of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Tuesday, Aug. 10, sets the stage to add around $550 billion in new spending. According to a Bank of America Global Research report, BofA’s forecast of 5.5% real GDP growth for 2022 remains feasible.

  • Will the Taliban take over Afghanistan? Here’s what we know so far

    It is a triumph for the Taliban, and a humiliation for the West.

  • Moderate House Democrats threaten to blow up infrastructure negotiations

    Nine members of the caucus sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter Friday, putting them at odds with leadership and the progressive wing.

  • Summers Faults Biden’s Effort to Champion Lower Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers criticized President Joe Biden’s efforts to lower the price of gasoline, saying it should be allowed to rise because fossil fuel consumption warms the planet.Summers said in an interview Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” that the Biden administration should instead adjust its trade and economic policies to help lower the price of other goods.“There’s no more important price to increase in the American economy than the pr