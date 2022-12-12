U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.84
    +23.46 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,778.75
    +302.29 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,044.44
    +39.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.54
    +14.88 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.35
    +2.33 (+3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -19.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.32 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6150
    +0.0480 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7670
    +1.2170 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,023.90
    -154.72 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.96
    +2.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Canada Pledges to Join the Bonn Challenge for Landscape Restoration at COP15

·4 min read

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - At the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) taking place in Montreal, Canada is convening partners around the world to call for greater collaboration toward addressing the dual crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. Conserving nature and halting rapid biodiversity loss is essential to combating climate change and building resilience to its impacts.

Today at COP15, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change (ECCC) and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced that Canada has pledged to join the Bonn Challenge, a global initiative aimed at bringing 350 million hectares (Mha) of degraded and deforested landscapes under restoration by 2030.

The Government of Canada is making an initial pledge of approximatively 19 million hectares through federal programs managed by ECCC, Parks Canada, and Natural Resources Canada that support on-the-ground landscape and ecosystem restoration activities, including the 2 Billion Trees program.

Canada is one of a few countries with large, healthy natural ecosystems. Canada's ecosystems – forests, wetlands, peatlands and prairies to name a few – are an important part of Canadians' heritage and are key elements of their future prosperity and well-being. The restoration of ecosystems and landscapes is a powerful nature-based solution to address climate change and bring back habitat for wildlife.

Building on the momentum from COP15 and working together with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners and other stakeholders, the Government of Canada is taking a holistic approach to restore degraded landscapes, protect and conserve nature and biodiversity, and improve human and community well-being effectively and equitably.

Quotes

"I was pleased to join representatives from the International Union for Conservation of Nature to announce that Canada will be initially designating 19 million hectares of land for ecosystem restoration under the Bonn Challenge. We are working with Indigenous communities, provinces and territories to protect and restore nature, including through our commitment to planting two billion trees. As the world gathers in Montreal for COP15, we look forward to others joining us in the Bonn Challenge to protect nature globally."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources

"By working together, we can address the alarming decline in biodiversity and fight climate change at the same time. Announcing Canada's pledge to the Bonn Challenge at COP15 is a critical step to position Canada at the forefront of efforts toward halting and reversing nature loss. We hope other countries will follow Canada's pledge today and join the global efforts to restore healthy and protected ecosystems."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault
Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"As the Secretariat for the Bonn Challenge, IUCN is delighted to welcome this landmark pledge from the Government of Canada. With this pledge, Canada is first out of the gate to demonstrate tangible leadership on restoration goals for the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and joins a cohort of nations that are united in recognizing that restoration of ecosystems can be a driver for improved lives, improved economies and better prospects for the future."

Carole Saint-Laurent
Head, Bonn Challenge Secretariat
Head, Forest and Grassland Team, Centre for Conservation Action, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Quick facts

  • The Bonn Challenge was launched by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Government of Germany in 2011 to foster momentum toward and raise the importance of landscape restoration. The Bonn Challenge promotes nature-based climate solutions, the restoration of ecological functions and the enhancement of human well-being. It strives to bring 350 Mha of degraded and deforested landscapes under restoration by 2030 using a continuum of restorative activities (from enhancement of protected areas to active ecosystem management and rehabilitation of degraded areas). Meeting this goal would result in removing 13-26 Gt of CO2 from the atmosphere and generating $9 trillion USD in ecosystem services by 2030.

  • With the addition of Canada, there are currently 75 pledges to the Bonn Challenge from 62 countries for a total global pledge of almost 230 Mha. Other pledging countries include the United States (15 Mha), Mexico (8.5 Mha, plus four subnational pledges totalling 3.7 Mha), France – south region (1.6 Mha), Scotland (170,000 ha) and India (26 Mha).

  • Natural Resource Canada's 2 Billion Trees program is dedicated to supporting new tree planting projects using nature-based solutions to fight climate change and permanently increase forest cover in Canada.

  • Environment and Climate Change Canada, through the Canada Nature Fund and the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, is engaging and partnering with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners toward restoring Canada's vast and diverse landscapes in order to recover and protect biodiversity and species at risk.

  • Parks Canada has nearly 40 years of experience using prescribed fire. To address the impacts of climate change and historic fire exclusion, Parks Canada is using prescribed fire to restore and maintain ecological integrity in fire-adapted ecosystems and to reduce the risk of wildfire to communities and infrastructure.

Associated links

Follow Natural Resources Canada on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/12/c9879.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to announce scientific breakthrough on fusion energy -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Energy will announce on Tuesday that scientists at a national lab have made a breakthrough on fusion energy, the process that powers the sun and stars that one day could provide a cheap source of electricity, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have achieved a net energy gain for the first time, in a fusion experiment using lasers, one of the people said. Fusion works when nuclei of two atoms are subjected to extreme heat of 100 million degrees Celsius (180 million Fahrenheit) or higher leading them to fuse into a new larger atom, giving off enormous amounts of energy.

  • Energy bills: Find out which providers are paying you to turn off appliances

    Households could be rewarded today for cutting their energy consumption.

  • TC Energy says has not found cause of Keystone oil pipeline leak

    TC shut the pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas on Wednesday, making it one of the largest U.S. crude spills in nearly a decade. The pipeline operator said that it has more than 250 people working on the leak, including third-party environmental specialists, adding that it is continuously monitoring air quality and presently there are no indications of adverse health or public concerns. The 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone line is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast.

  • Freezing Temperatures to Grip Northern Europe for Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Freezing conditions will remain across Northern Europe through the week, with snow and ice triggering yellow weather warnings in the UK and hitting some London airports.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Advi

  • Cliff collapses onto California beach in a massive roar of dust and rocks, video shows

    The falling debris can be seen shoving aside a pickup truck parked below the cliff.

  • EU could face gas shortage next year, IEA warns

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has enough gas for the winter but could face a shortage next year if Russia cuts supplies further, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday, urging governments to act faster to save energy and expand renewables. Despite Russia slashing gas deliveries this year, Europe has averted a severe shortage and started the winter with brimming gas storage tanks - thanks in part to emergency EU measures to fill storage, plus a lucky spell of mild weather and high gas prices that dampened demand for the fuel. If Russia was to cut the small share of gas it still delivers to Europe, and Chinese gas demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown-induced lows, the EU could face a gas shortfall of 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023, the IEA said.

  • Breakthrough battery holds 4x charge of smartphone batteries at fraction of the cost

    Sodium-sulphur batteries are also far less toxic as they are made from sea water

  • What is nuclear fusion, and could it power our future?

    Scientists and governments around the world are investing in technology that could one day offer humanity a clean, unlimited source of energy.

  • Scientists Make Breakthrough In $40 Trillion Nuclear Fusion Push

    U.S. government scientists have reportedly made a historic breakthrough in the push for nuclear fusion

  • See video of first endangered North Atlantic right whale calf spotted this season

    The calf and its mother, nicknamed Medusa, were one of two pairs recently spotted off the coast of Georgia.

  • Keystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010

    (Bloomberg) -- Last week’s oil spill in Kansas means that TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline has now leaked more crude oil than any other conduit on US land in the past 12 years. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser

  • A Gary plant would make jet fuel from trash and plastic. Residents are pushing back

    Fulcrum BioEnergy says its “sustainable aviation fuel” will divert waste from Chicago-area landfills and reduce airline carbon emissions.

  • Are we on the cusp of a 3D-printed housing revolution?

    3D printers are increasingly providing a cheaper, greener, and faster alternative to home building. The individualized designs and iconic walls, which are made of stacked thin layers of concrete, are popping up everywhere from a 100-house community in Georgetown, Tex. to a single-family home in Borneo, Malaysia.

  • Major snowstorm brewing for northeastern US

    An enormous cross-country storm that will unleash blizzard conditions in the northern United States and potentially trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week also has its sights set on the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the enormous storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic coast that could bury some locations of the interior Northeast with a foot or more of snow later this week as well as trigger areas of icy conditions and coastal flooding. "A storm will d

  • Wish You Were Here. Ignore the Floods and Fires.

    Rock Ulibarri had a vision for his ancestral homestead nestled in a canyon in the mountains of northeast New Mexico: Open it up to tourists, who would pay for pit-smoked pork, mountain bike tours of the craggy terrain and works by local artisans. He wanted to build the sort of business that could raise local income levels and help rural residents stay on their land, rather than sell to outsiders. That aligned with the state’s plans, too: The governor had created a division in her economic develo

  • GM joint venture gets $2.5B loan to build battery plants

    A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan. The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, called Ultium Cells, for the plants, which are expected to create about 11,000 jobs.

  • Two-thirds of Ford dealers sign on to sell EVs

    Ford gave its dealerships an ultimatum: Commit to selling electric cars at no-haggle pricing or lose the right to sell them. Not all of them are on board.

  • Strong winter storm will develop over Colorado on Monday

    A strong winter storm will develop over Colorado on Monday. Snow will begin in the mountains in the morning and will develop over Denver and the northeast plains Monday night. Snowfall in the mountains will be 8-16 inches, the Denver area will see lighter amounts of 2-4 inches through Tuesday. Blizzard conditions can be expect northeast of Denver and across the northeast quarter of Colorado on Tuesday – road closures will be likely along I-76 and vicinity from Fort Morgan to Julesburg.

  • Keystone pipeline shutdown continues with no timeline for restart

    TC Energy and the Department of Transportation are conducting investigations into a pipeline rupture that caused a crude oil spill in a Kansas creek.

  • Maria Telkes: Who was the ‘Sun Queen’ biophysicist who championed solar energy?

    Visionary Hungarian-American scientist foresaw the potential of renewable power