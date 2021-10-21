U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

Canada Post honours the soldiers of Valour Road

·2 min read

Stamp pays tribute to three Victoria Cross recipients who lived on Winnipeg's Pine Street

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post issued a new stamp today in memory of three soldiers from Winnipeg's Pine Street, all of whom were awarded the prestigious Victoria Cross for their bravery and sacrifice in the First World War.

Valour Road stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)
Valour Road stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)

Bestowed on fewer than 100 Canadians since 1856, the Victoria Cross is the Commonwealth's highest military decoration for bravery in combat. Pine Street, where these three men once lived, was renamed Valour Road in 1925, in dedication to their courage and sacrifices in the First World War.

Corporal Lionel (Leo) Clarke, VC, and a small section of infantry were assigned to clear a German trench line near Pozières, France, during the Battle of the Somme. After every man but Clarke was killed or severely wounded in the operation, Clarke single-handedly held off a German counterattack, despite a bayonet wound to his leg.

Company Sergeant Major Frederick William Hall, VC, attempted to rescue a wounded soldier less than 15 metres outside a trench during the Second Battle of Ypres in 1915. Heavy machine-gun fire deterred his first attempt, but he tried again, reaching his comrade. As Hall started to carry him back to safety, both were killed.

Lieutenant Robert Shankland, VC, DCM, won a strategic foothold on a ridge after his platoon and supporting soldiers were reduced to a remnant during the 1917 Battle of Passchendaele. Shankland led the surviving force against a fierce counterattack, then made his way through thick mud and shelling to the battalion headquarters to report on the enemy position.

The soldiers of Valour Road symbolize all those who served in the First World War – a horrific conflict that claimed roughly 61,000 Canadian lives – and the selflessness of all Canadian veterans and service members.

The stamp and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada. Learn more about these soldiers through the following resources:

SOURCE Canada Post

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/21/c1944.html

