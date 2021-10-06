Canada Post to host an entertaining public roundtable discussion with editorial cartoonists featured in new special stamp issue
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post is hosting a virtual roundtable discussion on Friday, October 8 at 11 am ET with the editorial cartoonists being celebrated this week through a special stamp issue.
WHAT:
Roundtable discussion with the editorial cartoonists, followed by a Q&A with
WHO:
Moderator: Anthony Wilson-Smith, President and CEO of Historica Canada
- Serge Chapleau of La Presse
- Brian Gable of The Globe and Mail
- Terry Mosher of the Montreal Gazette
- Bruce MacKinnon of The Chronicle Herald (Halifax)
- Ian Macpherson, son of the late Duncan Macpherson (1924-93), of the
WHERE:
Set a reminder for the live webcast here.
WHEN:
Friday, October 8, 11 am ET
To receive access to our video content on Twitter Media Studio, please contact our social media team at socialmedia@canadapost.ca.
