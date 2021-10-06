U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

Canada Post to host an entertaining public roundtable discussion with editorial cartoonists featured in new special stamp issue

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post is hosting a virtual roundtable discussion on Friday, October 8 at 11 am ET with the editorial cartoonists being celebrated this week through a special stamp issue.

WHAT:

Roundtable discussion with the editorial cartoonists, followed by a Q&A with
the cartoonists and Canada Post representatives.



WHO:

Moderator: Anthony Wilson-Smith, President and CEO of Historica Canada
and Chair of the Canada Post Stamp Advisory Committee


- Serge Chapleau of La Presse


- Brian Gable of The Globe and Mail


- Terry Mosher of the Montreal Gazette


- Bruce MacKinnon of The Chronicle Herald (Halifax)


- Ian Macpherson, son of the late Duncan Macpherson (1924-93), of the
Toronto Star



WHERE:

Set a reminder for the live webcast here.



WHEN:

Friday, October 8, 11 am ET

To receive access to our video content on Twitter Media Studio, please contact our social media team at socialmedia@canadapost.ca.

SOURCE Canada Post

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c7844.html

