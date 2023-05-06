Canada Post issues first Canadian stamp featuring His Majesty King Charles III as Monarch

New definitive stamp continues more than 170 years of historic tradition

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Post unveiled Canada's first definitive stamp featuring His Majesty King Charles III at the Canadian ceremony marking the Coronation of the new monarch, hosted by Canadian Heritage.This is the first time His Majesty King Charles III has appeared on the Canadian stamp.

King Charles III Stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)

The stamp continues Canada Post's long-standing tradition of issuing definitive stamps depicting the Canadian sovereign, dating back more than 170 years. This tradition first begun in 1851 with a pre-Confederation stamp featuring Queen Victoria, the King's great-great-great grandmother.

On September 8, 2022, His Majesty ascended the throne upon the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The King has been the heir apparent since 1951, and was created Prince of Wales by Queen Elizabeth II when he was nine years old. Since His Majesty's first official tour of Canada in 1970, he has returned numerous times with his most recent trip in 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

The definitive stamp was designed by Paprika, and features a portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, then The Prince of Wales, by photographer Alan Shawcross. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover. The Official First Day Cover features a photograph of His Majesty in Ottawa during the 2022 Royal Tour, when he was The Prince of Wales. The photo on the Official First Day Cover was taken by Canadian photographer Justin Tang. The cancel site is Ottawa, Ontario. The stamp will be issued on Monday, May 8, 2023.

A definitive stamp is a postage stamp that is part of a regular issue of stamps, designed to serve the everyday needs and issued in indefinite quantities. A commemorative stamp celebrates a special place, event, person, theme or theme, often issued on a significant date. Unlike a definitive stamp which is reprinted for general usage, a commemorative stamp is printed in a limited quantities and is available until stamps run out.

The new stamp and collectibles will be available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

