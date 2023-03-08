U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

Canada Post joins unveiling of all-electric C250 delivery truck

·2 min read

Postal service committed to a fully electric last-mile fleet by 2040

INDIANAPOLIS, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post took part in an unveiling of the first all-electric C250 delivery truck today as the Corporation continues to look for more sustainable ways to deliver for Canadians.

Custom-built for Canada Post by Morgan Olson, North America's leading walk-in step van body manufacturer, the C250 meets the rigorous demands of Canada Post's delivery operations and safety requirements. While the C250 was initially developed as a gasoline model, Canada Post joined Morgan Olson at the Work Truck Week tradeshow in Indianapolis, Indiana, to unveil an all-electric demonstration model.

With nearly 14,000 vehicles, Canada Post has one of the largest fleets in the country and continues to test a variety of battery-electric vehicles to support its plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. As part of its science-based emissions reduction target, the company has committed to transforming half of its fleet to electric vehicles by 2030 and moving its entire last-mile fleet to electric by 2040. Morgan Olson is currently developing a commercially available all-electric C250, which Canada Post is planning to test along with other electric vehicle options.

Statement from Alexandre Brisson, Vice President, Operations Transformation, Canada Post

"The C250 is custom-built with employee safety, comfort and increased capacity in mind. Developed over several years, the vehicle is made to withstand the rigours of day-to-day use and to help streamline our operations for the long-term growth of our delivery business. Canada Post would like to thank our bargaining agents for their collaboration as we worked together to develop a vehicle that focuses on our number one priority – the safety of our people."

Statement from Carrie Chisholm, Vice-President, Environment, Social, Governance, Canada Post

"Canadians expect an organization like ours to lead in ways that go beyond our products and services. They want a Canada Post that works to make Canada greener, stronger and more inclusive, and greening our fleet is key to our commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The all-electric C250 demonstration model is an important symbol of our commitment to innovation as we work toward the electrification of our fleet by 2040. Stay tuned as we continue to look at new ways to deliver more sustainably."

Photos of the all-electric C250 are available for download here.

TM Trademark of Canada Post Corporation

SOURCE Canada Post

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/08/c2198.html

