Canada Post resumes some pre-COVID-19 delivery practices

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - With COVID-19 restrictions easing across the country, Canada Post is safely resuming delivery practices for Proof of Age (POA), Signature items and Customs owing items.

Effective August 30, Canada Post is safely resuming deliveries of signature items to the door of homes with their own outdoor entrance, where delivery agents can stay outdoors to perform the delivery and capture a verbal signature. Delivery employees will wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot (two-metre) distance from customers.

For deliveries to apartments, condos and businesses with a common entrance, or for Proof of Identity (POI), Registered Mail™ and Xpresspost Certified™ items, agents will leave a delivery notice card (DNC) with the address of a local post office and information about how to pick up the package.

The health and safety of employees and all Canadians remains Canada Post's highest priority. To keep our employees and customers safe, we continue to ask all Canadians to practise physical distancing while our employees are out delivering in the community. The company will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the expert advice of the Public Health Agency of Canada and local public health authorities for any further changes.

