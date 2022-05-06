U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.97
    -17.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,859.31
    -138.66 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,242.86
    -74.83 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.83
    -23.32 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    +1.95 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.20
    +9.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1030
    +0.0370 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3860
    +0.2060 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,165.22
    -2,038.18 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.42
    -7.03 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,396.15
    -107.12 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Canada Prepaid Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Nearly Double Within the Next Four Years, Forecast to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2025

·2 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canadian Prepaid Market: Rapid Growth and Developing Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RnMs Logo
RnMs Logo

The report pulls from both primary and secondary data to develop an overview of the Canadian prepaid market. While relatively small, the market is growing rapidly and presents significant opportunities for prepaid issuers.

The report examines the driving forces behind the industry's remarkable growth and identifies recent market developments. After identifying some of the most compelling opportunities for involvement with the prepaid industry in Canada, the report concludes with recommendations for the reader.

While prepaid serves as an important tool for under-banked Canadians, this is insufficient to explain the incredible growth of the Canadian prepaid market. In 2021, the Canadian open-loop prepaid market reached an estimated $US 6.9 billion, up 80% from 2019.

The market is expected to nearly double within the next four years, forecast to reach US $13.7 billion by 2025. By comparison, the U.S. open-loop prepaid market has grown by 53% since 2019 and is projected to grow 29% by 2025, when it is expected to reach a total of US $735 billion.

As these data indicate, the U.S. prepaid market is much larger than that of its neighbor to the north, but the Canadian prepaid market is growing significantly faster.

Highlights of this report include:

  • An overview of the Canadian prepaid market

  • An exploration of the market's major drivers of growth

  • Key opportunities within the space

  • Recommendations for issuers and processors of prepaid cards

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Canadian Prepaid Market Overview

4. Reasons for Rapid Growth

5. Areas of Opportunity

6. Recommendations

7. Conclusion

8. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4tu3pz


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-prepaid-market-report-2022-market-is-expected-to-nearly-double-within-the-next-four-years-forecast-to-reach-13-7-billion-by-2025--301541620.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    It was on that day when Ottawa-based Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported its first-quarter earnings. Shares were down nearly 20% in reaction the report, setting a bearish tone for the year as the young company weans off its pandemic-induced growth spurt and dives into the abyss of rising interest rates and a potential recession. Here's a breakdown that will give you a glimpse into the bull case and bear case for Shopify so you can better understand what's pressuring the stock right now.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Canada Nickel Bid Is ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ of BHP Growth Ambition

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s unsuccessful attempt to buy a junior Canadian nickel miner last year should be seen as “almost the tip of the iceberg” for its ambitions in the resource-rich country, says one of the company’s top executives.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Mov

  • June Natural Gas Looking to Extend Explosive Rally on Breakout Over $9.010

    Trader reaction to $8.783 will determine the direction of the June natural gas market on Friday.

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Finland Is Severing Oil Ties With Russia, Trade Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland managed to cut the amount of oil it imports from Russia just after the invasion of Ukraine started in late February. Most Read from BloombergChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalThe Nordic country importe

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West

  • Chinese Tech Giants Quietly Retreat From Doing Business With Russia

    Firms are pulling back under pressure from U.S. sanctions and suppliers, but stay mum in face of warnings from Beijing.

  • Oil could stay above $100 for the rest of 2022 — here are 3 ways to try to make money if that happens

    Feeling pain at the pump? Owing these stocks might ease that strain.

  • Fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP are raking in massive profits, and this could be just the beginning

    Oil and gas companies are posting record profits so far in 2022.

  • Toyota Is Trying to Catch Up in the Crowded EV Race. It May Be Too Late.

    The Japanese company’s electrification focus still seems to be on complicated hybrid powertrains, which many see as an intermediate technology. Meanwhile, Tesla races ahead, pursued by VW, GM, Ford, and many others, including a host of start-ups.

  • Analysis: Nigeria and Angola responsible for almost half of OPEC+ oil supply gap

    Almost half the shortfall in planned oil supply by OPEC and its allies is down to Nigeria and Angola, data seen by Reuters shows, reflecting a number of factors including moves by Western oil majors away from African projects. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, pumped 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) - equal to 1.5% of world supply - below its target in March, the OPEC+ figures seen by Reuters show. According to the figures, Angola was responsible for almost 300,000 bpd of the OPEC+ supply shortfall while Nigeria was pumping almost 400,000 bpd below target.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES INTENT TO REINSTITUTE BASE DIVIDEND ON JULY 15, 2022; LARGE NEW LIGHT OIL POOL EXTENSION AND LAND ACQUISITION AT STEELMAN IN SE SASKATCHEWAN; UPDATE ON TERM DEBT AND CREDIT FACILITY; INTENT TO REDEEM 5.75% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS; AND 2022 OUTLOOK

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce: 1) the intent to reinstitute the Company's base dividend on July 15, 2022; 2) the successful acquisition of strategic, core area lands in SE Saskatchewan at a recent Crown sale; 3) the receipt of an additional $30 million of term debt financing under the same terms and conditions as its existing 5-year term debt facility (the "Term Debt Facility"); 4) the intent to redeem the Company's $44.5 million of 5.75% converti

  • Russia Hit Nears $10 Billion for European Banks Pulling Back

    (Bloomberg) -- European banks are counting the rising costs of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war pushes up commodity prices and disrupts corporate supply chains.Most Read from BloombergChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams Proposa

  • Why DoorDash Stock Dropped This Week

    DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) shareholders lost ground to the market this week, with the stock falling 11% through Thursday trading compared to a 0.2% drop in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline added to significant short-term losses for the food delivery business, whose stock is down over 50% so far in 2022. It was powered by concerns about DoorDash's late Thursday earnings report.

  • Conoco posts a five-fold profit leap, raises shareholder returns

    U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit that jumped five-fold and exceeded Wall Street estimates on higher energy prices and volumes. Conoco pledged to bump up shareholder returns by 25% to $10 billion this year but gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for full-year production while raising project spending. Still, its year-over-year profit gain outshone that of rivals Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc and TotalEnergies thanks to the absence of Russia writedowns and a primary focus on crude and gas production instead of fuels or renewable energy sources.

  • Canadian Natural Resources earnings: Oil surge sees Q1 profit more than double

    Canada's largest oil and gas producer says the average price it receives for a barrel of oil is 77% higher compared to this time last year.

  • Skyworks Solutions Continues in a Downtrend

    In our last technical review of Skyworks Solutions back on November 18, we wrote that "I don't think SWKS is entirely out of the woods yet, so I would defer purchases for the time being. Another look could be worthwhile in a few weeks perhaps.

  • Natural Gas Markets Give Up Early Gains

    Natural gas markets have rallied significantly during the trading session on Thursday as the bullish run has continued. However, we have seen the market give up gains early in the day and reverse.