Canada provides additional support for seniors community centre in South Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced additional support for a new seniors centre in South Vancouver. In addition to the funding announced in 2021, the Government of Canada is committing an additional $5.2 million in funding, approved in principle, which brings the Government's total support for this project to over $10.5 million.

The Sunset Seniors Centre will help meet the neighbourhood's growing needs for a facility dedicated to community, culture, and recreation programs for seniors in South Vancouver.

The new 10,000 square feet seniors centre will be adjacent to the existing Sunset Community Centre. It will include multi-purpose dining and event rooms, two activity rooms, a fitness room, a commercial kitchen, a lobby and café, a lounge area, administrative space, as well as outdoor spaces for walking, gardening, and gathering. The new centre will welcome seniors with a wide range of interests, abilities, cultures, and languages, enabling them to enjoy the rich diversity of the neighbourhood.

The Government of Canada has approved in principle a total of $10.5 million, and the City of Vancouver has provided $3.1 million towards the project.

"Our focus continues to be on building a strong, resilient and inclusive Canada. This federal funding for the Sunset Seniors Center in Vancouver South will build the space needed to provide seniors in our neighbourhood various opportunities for connection. This Centre has been a dream of many in Sunset who have advocated tirelessly for years and I am pleased that with the support of our Government this dream is becoming a reality."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am so delighted to announce the launch of Sunset Seniors Centre. Seniors and elders are the bedrock of our families and communities, and I am thrilled with the opportunity to support them with amenities, gathering spaces, nutrition programs and more with this new community project. This is a great step forward in making an inclusive city that works for all of us."

Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. It is contingent on a contribution agreement signed by both parties.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada. Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Across B.C., $257.3 million in federal funding have been invested in 168 community, culture, and recreation projects (including the RNIS component) since 2016 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

