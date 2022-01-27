U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

Canada Raising Awareness on Zero-Emission Vehicles in Ontario

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to achieving Canada's climate targets and keeping our air clean. That's why the Government of Canada is making sure people can be confident in purchasing and driving emissions-free electric cars in Ontario and across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Yasir Naqvi, MP for Ottawa Centre; and Ya'ara Saks, MP for York Centre, announced a combined investment of over $500,000 to two organizations in Ontario to support zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness projects. These projects will help Canadians know about the clean options available when choosing their next vehicle.

EnviroCentre will receive a $283,500 investment to develop and launch an electric vehicle (EV) Test Drive Concierge Service that will arrange EV test drives in Ottawa and provide consumers with access to up-to-date, accurate information on EVs, available incentives, cost-analysis, comparison and environmental benefits.

Plug'n Drive will receive a $225,000 investment to create and deliver virtual webinars and in-person test drive opportunities for ride-sharing and the delivery segments of transportation to help potential EV drivers understand their total cost of ownership and provide them with the tools to help them make the switch from gas to electric.

Federal funding for both projects is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting projects aiming to increase awareness, knowledge and public confidence in ZEVs and public charging and refuelling infrastructure.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals that build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Through investments such as the ones announced today, we're equipping Canadians with the awareness and knowledge they need to confidently make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle. Ensuring easy access to ZEVs across Canada is a critical part of our plan to lower emissions and achieve our international climate goals. Through these and similar investments, we are putting more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources

"As an owner of an EV, I appreciate the need for information on the benefits of driving an electric vehicle. It's great to see EnviroCentre in Ottawa Centre receive funding to guide consumers and help us tackle climate change by reducing emissions to protect the only planet we have."

Yasir Naqvi
Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"Local investments like this are essential to building awareness and leading the shift to zero-emission vehicles. By supporting these organizations and the adoption of ZEVs, the government is taking an important step to meet Canada's ZEV and net-zero emissions targets."

Ya'ara Saks
Member of Parliament for York Centre

"This funding supports a genuinely collaborative regional project to advance EV adoption rates in Ottawa. This is an important step toward achieving Ottawa's transportation emissions reductions. By making the latest information, test drives and resources easily accessible for all residents, we are fostering transportation choices that support our collective net-zero future."

Sharon Coward
Executive Director, EnviroCentre

"Ride-sharing and delivery are growing segments of our transportation ecosystem, and encouraging drivers in these segments to switch to electric vehicles presents an exciting and impactful opportunity to both save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Cara Clairman
President and CEO of Plug'n Drive

Quick Facts

  • Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

  • Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians.

  • Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,200 new chargers, coast to coast and where Canadians live work and play.

  • To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Natural Resources Canada

    Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in Wednesday morning trading and were up 3.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Initiating coverage of Plug stock with a positive rating this morning, Susquehanna Securities praised "Plug's top-line growth potential as the green hydrogen ecosystem develops over the next several years," saying the stock is worth $26 a share, nearly 30% more than it sells for today. Susquehanna admits that Plug stock has a relatively rich valuation, with a projected 2025 multiple of about 5.6 for enterprise value to sales.